IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter in awe as Ajinkya Rahane turns into prime Michael Jordan to save certain six

Chennai Super Kings let slip an early advantage in the second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as Royal Challengers Bangalore forced their way back from 15/2 after two overs to 121/2 at the halfway stage in a chase of 227. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the game by the scruff of the neck as they struck eight boundaries and 10 maximums in an ongoing partnership of 106 runs off just 48 deliveries. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to turn to Ravindra Jadeja in hopes of regaining some control of the game but even the spinner was no match for the batters' prowess as a fine first over was followed by a six from Maxwell on the second delivery of his next over. Things looked all set to get worse for the veteran when the Australian connected cleanly with the ball yet again just three balls later and it took no less than a miracle from Ajinkya Rahane to save his team the blushes.