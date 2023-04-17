IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter in awe as Ajinkya Rahane turns into prime Michael Jordan to save certain six
Ajinkya Rahane emulated teammate and gun fielder Ravindra Jadeja with an incredible fielding effort|
BCCI
The change in conventions of modern cricket is not restricted to batting or bowling, as players exhibit unprecedented fielding efforts every now and again on the field. One such attempt was made by Ajinkya Rahane on Monday as he denied Glenn Maxwell a maximum by putting his body on the line.
Chennai Super Kings let slip an early advantage in the second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as Royal Challengers Bangalore forced their way back from 15/2 after two overs to 121/2 at the halfway stage in a chase of 227. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the game by the scruff of the neck as they struck eight boundaries and 10 maximums in an ongoing partnership of 106 runs off just 48 deliveries. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to turn to Ravindra Jadeja in hopes of regaining some control of the game but even the spinner was no match for the batters' prowess as a fine first over was followed by a six from Maxwell on the second delivery of his next over. Things looked all set to get worse for the veteran when the Australian connected cleanly with the ball yet again just three balls later and it took no less than a miracle from Ajinkya Rahane to save his team the blushes.
Jadeja pitched a full ball with pace provoking Maxwell to slash at it with all his power and the delivery seemed destined for a maximum as soon as it left his bat. However, before anyone could process what had occurred, the Kookaburra had been pushed back onto the cricket field to restrict the hosts to a single, much to the shock of every witness. Replays showed that as the ball sailed over Rahane's head at long-off, the batter positioned himself at the edge of the ropes and executed a perfectly timed leap to grab the ball with both hands. Yet, the 34-year-old seemed all set to fall across the boundary with ball still in hand but somehow, he managed to let go off it with both his feet mid-air to produce potentially the best fielding effort of the season.
The Twiteratti took little time to take to social media and express their appreciation for Rahane's crucial save..
Oh my goodness!
April 17, 2023
Top notch effort
Dedication Level From Ajinkya Rahane🛐🙏 pic.twitter.com/x2OESJcvfW— Vashist Sanwaria (@sanwariavashist) April 17, 2023
Flyer rahane
Ajinkya Rahane flying jump saved 2 runs for CSK. #Ajinkya #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/0sNlS48Rpj— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 17, 2023
Magnificent
Magnificent effort man Rahane ! pic.twitter.com/0RTDg1qwjs— Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) April 17, 2023
Unbelievable
What a save by Ajinkya Rahane #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/NDwDSgPD9n— Md Nayab 🇮🇳 (@MdNayab45) April 17, 2023
LOL!
@benstokes38 pls trf 5cr to Rahane right now #CSKVSRCB @ChennaiIPL— Laura Lehsun (@Schemerrrr) April 17, 2023
Nobody can believe it!
I still cannot believe that effort from Rahane— 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (@Gaddadaari) April 17, 2023
Appreciation
Appreciation tweet for Rahane 🫶🏻 #csk pic.twitter.com/5hbwhumNMD— Saran Vjay | LEO | MSD 🔥 (@Saran_Vjay) April 17, 2023
True
Rahane got just 50 Lakh in auction but he has done the job of 5 crore for CSK so far.#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/1V7txxdpqb— Chandra Shekar (@Shekar4266) April 17, 2023
Let's see
I've said it already.. Rahane is the party pooper for RCB tonight...🙄🙄🙄 #RCBvsCSK https://t.co/nJNWgf89lF pic.twitter.com/6AqjasAgt2— Shaun (@shauntweeet) April 17, 2023