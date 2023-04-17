IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter in disbelief as Virat Kohli succumbs to his career's unluckiest play-on dismissal

Kohli, heading into the encounter with three half-centuries already in the tournament, had all the ingredients to go gung-ho given the flat track on offer and the heavy dew in Bangalore. The 34-year-old immediately showcased his intent as well by dancing down the track on the second ball of the innings and dispatching a compatriot for a boundary through midwicket. Two balls later, Kohli sensed an opportunity to score runs off another length delivery down leg side and the opener jumped out of his crease once again to whip the Kookaburra away. However, this time around, the movement in the air ensured the batter failed to connect and the ball thumped into pads, seemingly innocuously. Yet, it somehow ended up hitting his boot and as Kohli turned his foot around, the angle made it trickle onto the stumps and simply caress the poles with just enough impact to make a bail fall off.