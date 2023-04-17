IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter in disbelief as Virat Kohli succumbs to his career's unluckiest play-on dismissal
Virat Kohli looks on in disbelief as an ecstatic Akash Singh takes flight|
BCCI
'Fortune favours the brave' goes the adage albeit Virat Kohli would have something to say about that following his dismissal against CSK. The batter, in prime form in the ongoing IPL, was much needed by RCB in a mammoth chase of 227 but a play-on ensured it was not to be for him on Monday.
Chennai Super Kings were already in a prime position early in the second innings to extend their positive head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as they had the hosts reeling at 15/2 after two overs. While Mahipal Lomror fell victim to a poor shot against Tushar Deshpande for a duck, it was the scalp of former skipper Virat Kohli that stunned the fans into silence -- not only because of the significance of the wicket but also due to the manner in which it came.
Kohli, heading into the encounter with three half-centuries already in the tournament, had all the ingredients to go gung-ho given the flat track on offer and the heavy dew in Bangalore. The 34-year-old immediately showcased his intent as well by dancing down the track on the second ball of the innings and dispatching a compatriot for a boundary through midwicket. Two balls later, Kohli sensed an opportunity to score runs off another length delivery down leg side and the opener jumped out of his crease once again to whip the Kookaburra away. However, this time around, the movement in the air ensured the batter failed to connect and the ball thumped into pads, seemingly innocuously. Yet, it somehow ended up hitting his boot and as Kohli turned his foot around, the angle made it trickle onto the stumps and simply caress the poles with just enough impact to make a bail fall off.
The dismissal had Kohli frozen to his spot given its bizareness as the cameras panned around to show his wife Anushka Sharma as well as supporters all across the ground holding their heads and covering their mouths in disbelief, much to the Twitterati's amusement.
Just poor luck!
April 17, 2023
That was just unlucky bro!
"Match jeete [email protected] Bhar, Celebration Kare Raat Bhar" - Chokli 🤡— Akash Rajput (@imARajput66) April 17, 2023
RCB vs CSK We Want Dhoni #RCBvsCSK #CSKVSRCB #CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK #ViratKohli𓃵 #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/xGhXPutdeU
Sadness
#ViratKohli & #RCB fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/TJCe0i2Jsq— Jitender Kakroda (@Jitu_kakroda) April 17, 2023
True
Haa beta toh aaj aapne seekha— Sudarshan (@Bri8t_Li8t) April 17, 2023
Maa ki baat ache se maanna chahiye
Aur kisi bhi insan ko bhagwan nahi maanna chahiye#CSKVSRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/dBLOPIrMs5
Disappointed
Anushka Sharma reaction after #ViratKohli wicket pic.twitter.com/1Kz9pmdGV4— Pawanism™ (@santhu_msd7) April 17, 2023
He's an artist
Virat Kohli and his art of getting out to new young bowlers😑😑 #CSKVSRCB #RCB #CSK #IPL23 #IPL— Prasanth.K.Alex (@hty89076) April 17, 2023
Failure
#PakvsNz #BabarAzam𓃵— Abdullah Bukhari (@SyedAbd25) April 17, 2023
Virat kohli fails, when his team needed him the most... 🤫
This is cricket mate, it happens 🫢.#ipl #ipl2023 #pakvsnz #ViratKohli #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/n90bdQpxkj
It's annoying
Oh man this fkn annoying! It would have gone for four if it was any other batter. Don't give him four but pls don't do this god!!😭 He is soooo unlucky man😭😭 This k!lls me from inside💔 #RCBvsCSK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/CxS8jOQYJg— Khushi (@khushi_1007) April 17, 2023
Akash - the rockstar
Sorry u guys shocked our impact player rocked ✨#RCBvCSK #WhistlePodu #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/xU5aOfGWmd— 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚍𝚒 (@nchaturvedi_07) April 17, 2023
Why god?
Virat bhai aise kon out hota hai yrr 😭😭💔 wo bhi Aakash Singh really 😔 why only him God why ?? #ViratKohli𓃵— _deepak.jain1827 (@Deepakjain1827) April 17, 2023