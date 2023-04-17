IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni seethes at Moeen Ali's callousness that cost team crucial run-out

Wayne Parnell was up against Matheesha Pathirana and only managed to slash a full delivery outside off to Ali stationed inside the 30-yard-circle. With 31 runs still required off 13 deliveries, the Proteas desperately sprinted towards the other end despite calls of no from partner Suyash Prabudessai. The mix-up meant that both batters were at the non-striker's end by the time the Kookaburra had reached Ali and a simple run-out was in the offing for the Yellow Army. However, Ali was completely unaware of the ongoing on the pitch and after fumbling the ball, he simply walked towards it casually and picked it up leisurely. During this time, Dhoni had already made his way to the stumps and was seen screaming for the ball but by the time the fielder realized the situation and obeyed his skipper, Prabhudessai had already started to run towards the other end. The throw was wayward as well, meaning Dhoni had to collect them wide of the stumps and flick them at the poles -- a sequence of events that took long enough for Suyash to be safe inside the crease.