IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni seethes at Moeen Ali's callousness that cost team crucial run-out
MS Dhoni was seen in a rare fit of rage after his team fumbled a run-out opportunity|
BCCI
When the stakes are high, players often end up doing the most random things possible on the field while even the usual calm heads lose their composure. MS Dhoni, renowned for his ice-cool demeanour, became the latest to succumb to pressure after Moeen Ali's unawareness cost CSK a run-out.
Chennai Super Kings nearly ended up conceding a run chase of 227 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The hosts looked like the favourites as long as Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were in the middle but once they fell, things got much tighter. The visitors even had a golden opportunity to seal the game's fate on the last ball of the 18th over as RCB gifted them the simplest run-out opportunity fathomable but an incredulous blunder by Mooen Ali meant the chance went to waste, much to the dismay of skipper MS Dhoni.
Wayne Parnell was up against Matheesha Pathirana and only managed to slash a full delivery outside off to Ali stationed inside the 30-yard-circle. With 31 runs still required off 13 deliveries, the Proteas desperately sprinted towards the other end despite calls of no from partner Suyash Prabudessai. The mix-up meant that both batters were at the non-striker's end by the time the Kookaburra had reached Ali and a simple run-out was in the offing for the Yellow Army. However, Ali was completely unaware of the ongoing on the pitch and after fumbling the ball, he simply walked towards it casually and picked it up leisurely. During this time, Dhoni had already made his way to the stumps and was seen screaming for the ball but by the time the fielder realized the situation and obeyed his skipper, Prabhudessai had already started to run towards the other end. The throw was wayward as well, meaning Dhoni had to collect them wide of the stumps and flick them at the poles -- a sequence of events that took long enough for Suyash to be safe inside the crease.
Dhoni was clearly enraged by the demeanour of his team and after some initial fits of rage, the 41-year-old was seen continuing to shake his head in disapproval even while switching ends at the end of the over. The Twitterati was amused by the rare incident at hand and took to social media to express a plethora of reactions.
