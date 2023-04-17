IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as RCB bottle yet another run-chase to succumb to 8-run loss
CSK fans were out in full-furor at the Chinnaswamy on Monday|
BCCI
Chennai Super Kings held their nerves to register a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday in a tight affair. After piling on a mammoth total, the visitors were under pressure in the first half of the chase but eventually managed to close out proceedings.
Chennai Super Kings surged to third in the table with their third victory from five games in the ongoing IPL season while another loss saw Royal Challengers Bangalore fall to seventh with just four points on the board. The match was closely contested for most parts but in the end, the visitors simply had greater depth at their disposal to shut down any talks of a record-run chase by their old rivals.
After being sent in to bat first by Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings lost Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over itself as the opener failed to capitalize on a flat track. However, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane took charge from there on with a 74-run partnership off just 43 balls and once the latter fell for 37 off 20 deliveries, Shivam Dube exhibited great flamboyance in his 52off 27 deliveries. All this while, the Kiwi opener kept slogging at the other end and eventually ended on 83 off 45 deliveries to help the side post 226/6, with Mohammed Siraj's figures of 4-0-30-1 being the only saving grace for the hosts as far as bowling was concerned.
In response, talisman Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion in the first over itself after playing-on a delivery from Akash Singh while Mahipal Lomror fell for a duck in the very next over. Reeling at 15/2, international superstars du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell shouldered all responsibility with a record third-wicket partnership for RCB of 126 runs from just 61 deliveries. The Australian was the first to fall for 76 off 36 balls and his Proteas counterpart soon followed suit for 62 off 33 deliveries, allowing CSK to retake control of proceedings. Just when Dinesh Karthik threatened to take the game away with his 14-ball cameo of 28 runs, Tushar Deshpande struck for the third time in the game to effectively seal the game in the Yellow Army's favour.
The GOAT re-union
Two GOATS 🐐 of World Cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/ZrSzhzaDEF— Aarav (@sigma__male_) April 17, 2023
Iconic
Played such an iconic knock at 38 even when he wasn't fully fit. Appreciation tweet for Captain FAF. ❤️— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 17, 2023
You just can't scroll down without liking this! #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/JztllvBuYA
Reunited
Here's the moment we all have been waiting for. MAHIRAT REUNITED. 🥹❤️ #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/pQEVDzLzJv— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 17, 2023
Sad
RCB fans tonight 🥲#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/2mCGd82aiA— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 17, 2023
Dukh
Anushka Sharma after today's match. #RCBvsCSK #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #CSKvRCB #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/J3ntux0IbU— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) April 17, 2023
Junior Malinga
Matheesha Pathirana :-— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 17, 2023
In 18th Over :- 4 Runs , 1 Wicket.
In 20th Over :- 10 Runs, 1 Wicket.
CSK Has Found A Gem . #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/cwM9zPijHc
She knows
BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023— ` (@icskian) April 17, 2023
"THEY LOVE HIM"
- Anushka Sharma when crowd went wild for Thala MS Dhoni's entry ❤#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/gAQAvZD21g
12th man army
Chinnaswamy stadium during— Ravi MSDian ™ (@MSDevoteee) April 17, 2023
RCB vs other's RCB vs CSK pic.twitter.com/4oFxOZDg25
How fast
Just how fast the night changes 😍💉#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/K17E047Snu— Dark Lord ;) (@Dark_Loord_) April 17, 2023
LOL
RCB ka baap SHIVAM DUBEY#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Ab9w22NkkX— ACID (@ACID_CHEL) April 17, 2023