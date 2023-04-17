IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter reacts as RCB bottle yet another run-chase to succumb to 8-run loss

In response, talisman Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion in the first over itself after playing-on a delivery from Akash Singh while Mahipal Lomror fell for a duck in the very next over. Reeling at 15/2, international superstars du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell shouldered all responsibility with a record third-wicket partnership for RCB of 126 runs from just 61 deliveries. The Australian was the first to fall for 76 off 36 balls and his Proteas counterpart soon followed suit for 62 off 33 deliveries, allowing CSK to retake control of proceedings. Just when Dinesh Karthik threatened to take the game away with his 14-ball cameo of 28 runs, Tushar Deshpande struck for the third time in the game to effectively seal the game in the Yellow Army's favour.