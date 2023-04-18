IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Who said what ft. Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis posing with the Orange Cap at Chinnaswamy.|
(BCCI)
CSK climbed up to third on the IPL 2023 points table after beating RCB by eight runs on Monday in Match 24 of the ongoing edition in Chinnaswamy. Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led side piled up a massive total of 226/6 and restricted Virat Kohli and his boys to 218/8 in a high-scoring thriller.
As expected, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fixture on Monday evening turned out to be a run-fest at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway began the proceedings, scoring an exquisite 85 off just 45 balls, and Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls) joined them later on. Their blistering knocks were enough to take CSK to an exceptional first-innings total on an evening when no RCB bowler, barring Mohammed Siraj, went for less than 10 runs an over.
However, RCB staged a spirited counterattack despite losing Virat Kohli early. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put up a show, stitching an entertaining 126-run partnership for the third wicket to keep RCB in the hunt. But CSK spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali got rid of them in successive overs, and from there on, RCB lost the ploy. Suyash Prabhudessai (19 off 11 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14 balls), but their efforts went in vain as they suffered their third loss in five matches.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, du Plessis, who was in discomfort while batting, admitted they conceded too many runs which eventually cost them the game.
I thought we batted perfectly. The last five overs were set up well, I thought DK would clinch it but with those lost four overs, we let it slip. At the toss, I said 200 was par total, it was 10-15 too many, We went over the short boundary, off Dube. It was just one of those wickets where you bowl the first few balls and go, 'This is a great wicket.' In the end, it was about minimizing the big overs under 20 while bowling. Will tell the boys to take this in stride and move on.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni highlighted how well du Plessis and Maxwell were batting in the middle. The two-time World Cup-winning captain also stated they would have got the job done inside 18 overs, had they not lost their wickets in back-to-back overs.
We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible. Dube is a clean hitter, yes, he has an issue with the fast bowlers but is a tall guy with a different (longer) reach when compared to other batters. So the spinners have to adjust their lengths, and we had plans for him. Whenever you score 220, the batsmen have to keep on hitting. It's a matter of a few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they'd have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening if something has really changed.
Conway, the Player of the Match, thanked CSK fans for being so loyal to him, and at the same time, he revealed he always tries to play good cricket shots, rather than going for any innovation.
Been very happy with the way things went tonight. My recipe is simple: play good cricket shots. Don't wanna be too predictable, so will try to hit bowlers off their lengths. It's my second year at CSK, the supporters are loyal. Makes it a lot better with MS (Dhoni) in the team too.