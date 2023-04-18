IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Who said what ft. Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis

We kept it simple and tried to get as much as possible. Dube is a clean hitter, yes, he has an issue with the fast bowlers but is a tall guy with a different (longer) reach when compared to other batters. So the spinners have to adjust their lengths, and we had plans for him. Whenever you score 220, the batsmen have to keep on hitting. It's a matter of a few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they'd have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening if something has really changed.

MS Dhoni