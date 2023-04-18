IPL 2023, SRH vs MI | Twitter questions Nitin Menon's nonsensical review in rue of Arjun Tendulkar's potential maiden IPL scalp

After an excellent opening over, Tendulkar delivered the fourth ball of his second over down the leg side to Rahul Tripathi with the batter looking to make room for himself. However, the delivery ended up being a tad too off-target as it went past Rahul Tripathi's attempted flick and into the wicketkeeper's gloves. However, the ball passed close by the willow, provoking both Ishan Kishan and Arjun to go up in a loud appeal with the latter hopeful of earning his maiden IPL scalp in just his second game in the tournament. Confusion ensued as instead of making the signal for a wide or raising his finger, umpire Nitin Menon instead started walking towards his square-leg counterpart while speaking through his headset with the third umpire. Even Arjun flared his arms in shock to question what was going on, only for Menon to eventually signal to the third umpire to check for a bump ball. Replays showed that the ball had pitched well short of Tripathi and was nowhere close to being a bump ball while also proving that the batter had not got a nick.