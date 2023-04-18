IPL 2023, SRH vs MI | Twitter reacts as Sundar's false sense of security is shattered by Tim David's bullet throw
Cricket is a game of small margins and in a format as intense as T20s, players cannot afford any let-ups, especially during the death. Washington Sundar made the mistake of taking Tim David lightly on Tuesday and paid the price for his callous running to essentially cost his team a shot at victory.
Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly sneaked an unlikely victory against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday after being set a big target of 193. However, the quick fall of wickets in the end eventually decided matters with Washington Sundar's bizarre dismissal arguably being the decisive point of the run-chase.
The all-rounder walked in with 44 runs required off 20 deliveries and struck two boundaries to bring the equation down to 28 runs off the last 14 balls as Jason Behrendorff steamed in from the other end. The Australian's scorching yorker was well dug out by the batter towards mid-off and Sundar sprinted towards the non-striker's end for what eventually seemed like an easy single. However, the 23-year-old made the grave mistake of taking the run for granted before truly earning it as a case of lazy running saw him let up with just a few meters left to go for the crease. A highly aware Tim David was quick to spot his counterpart's carelessness and slung a lightning throw at the stumps, managing to comprehensively dismantle the bails with a powerful chuck.
Even though the initial impression seemed to be that Sundar was safe given the manner of his running, replays showed he was well short of his crease when the poles lit up. The Mumbai Indians players were ecstatic upon seeing the big screens with the dismissal essentially sealing a crucial victory for them, as the Twitterati went berserk.
