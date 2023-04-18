IPL 2023, SRH vs MI | Twitter reacts as Sundar's false sense of security is shattered by Tim David's bullet throw

The all-rounder walked in with 44 runs required off 20 deliveries and struck two boundaries to bring the equation down to 28 runs off the last 14 balls as Jason Behrendorff steamed in from the other end. The Australian's scorching yorker was well dug out by the batter towards mid-off and Sundar sprinted towards the non-striker's end for what eventually seemed like an easy single. However, the 23-year-old made the grave mistake of taking the run for granted before truly earning it as a case of lazy running saw him let up with just a few meters left to go for the crease. A highly aware Tim David was quick to spot his counterpart's carelessness and slung a lightning throw at the stumps, managing to comprehensively dismantle the bails with a powerful chuck.