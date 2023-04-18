IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds clinical MI suffocating SRH in comprehensive triumph by 14 runs
Cameron Green stole the show in Hyderabad with his maiden IPL half-century|
BCCI
Mumbai Indians continued in their good vein of form at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday as they romped to a largely dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. A well-strategised batting display saw them go past the par total for the venue before wickets at regular intervals sealed the win.
Mumbai Indians' third win on the trot saw them rise to sixth in the table on Tuesday with another two points as Sunrisers Hyderabad's win streak ended at two, leaving them reeling at ninth in the standings with just four points to their credit after five games.
Rohit Sharma, who resumed his duties as skipper after featuring as an Impact Player in the previous two games, walked out to bat alongside Ishan Kishan in the first innings after losing the toss to Aiden Markram. The duo got off to a breezy start and raced to a total of 41 after 4.4 overs when the veteran succumbed to T Natarajan for 28 off 18 deliveries. Nevertheless, Kishan and the incoming Cameron Green kept the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs against some tight bowling until Marco Jansen's double blow in the 12th over derailed their plans. Kishan was first to fall victim, for 38 off 31 deliveries, to an excellent running catch by Markram and the Proteas went on to stun Suryakumar Yadav just three balls later with a diving effort. Nevertheless, Tilak Verma's blitzkrieg of 37 from just 17 balls provided the team with some reprieve as his knock inspired Green to open up his arms as well, the Australian eventually ending unbeaten on 64 off 40 deliveries to help MI post 192/5 on the board.
In response, Arjun Tendulkar kept things tight with the new ball while Jason Behrendorff capitalized at the other end, sending both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi back to the hut to reduce the hosts to 26/2 after four overs. Skipper Markram combined with Mayank Agarwal to improve matters with a 48-run partnership off 30 balls but had to soon depart for 22 off 17 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma followed suit three balls later, leaving the team in deep waters at 72/4, only for Heinrich Klassen to bring the encounter back to life with an incredible knock of 36 from just 16 deliveries. Yet, with Agarwal failing to get a move on and eventually being dismissed for 48 off 41 deliveries, the SRH lower-order simply had too much to do. A clinical effort by Arjun Tendulkar in the final over meant the side got nowhere close to chasing the 20 required, stopping them 14 short of the target.
1st of many
April 18, 2023
It's difficult
Being Arjun Tendulkar is more difficult..— Atharv Patil (@imatharvpatil19) April 18, 2023
Everyone would want him to perform, as good as the greatest!
Super
Arjun Tendulkar in Last over#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/pHoBv6PaNA— 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖆𝖓🍁 🇮🇳 (@HARGOVINDLAXKAR) April 18, 2023
Well done
Well done young man! 👏#arjuntendulkar #MIvsSRH #ipl2023— kktweets (@karthikeya_02) April 18, 2023
Many congratulations
Many Many Congratulations to #ArjunTendulkar for the first wicket in #IPL .. 👏👏💐 @sachin_rt— Amit Lahoti (@amitlahoti1980) April 18, 2023
Mr. Tendulkar
#MI congratulations Mr.arjun Tendulkar your 1st wicket in IPL🤞🤞— Ankit Mishra (@Robymishra) April 18, 2023
Finally
Finally defended a total 😁#SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/A3B67YT1Ts— Dark Lord ;) (@Dark_Loord_) April 18, 2023
Hattrick
Hatrick win 🤙🤙🤙#SRHvsMIpic.twitter.com/4GFCKHI0J8— AJAY DHFM™ (@Ajaeyy__) April 18, 2023
Good
Arjun Tendulkar bowling speed 107.2 kmph. He is using variations in his bowling and that's a good presence of mine. #ArjunTendulkar #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/U58jRH59jP— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 18, 2023
The moment
Moment of d day🤩🤩🤩🤩#MIvsSRH #SRHvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/jWZzTGWeR9— Prabu AK🕉️✝️☪️❤️ (@dsthala25) April 18, 2023