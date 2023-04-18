IPL 2023 | Twitter lauds clinical MI suffocating SRH in comprehensive triumph by 14 runs

Rohit Sharma, who resumed his duties as skipper after featuring as an Impact Player in the previous two games, walked out to bat alongside Ishan Kishan in the first innings after losing the toss to Aiden Markram. The duo got off to a breezy start and raced to a total of 41 after 4.4 overs when the veteran succumbed to T Natarajan for 28 off 18 deliveries. Nevertheless, Kishan and the incoming Cameron Green kept the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs against some tight bowling until Marco Jansen's double blow in the 12th over derailed their plans. Kishan was first to fall victim, for 38 off 31 deliveries, to an excellent running catch by Markram and the Proteas went on to stun Suryakumar Yadav just three balls later with a diving effort. Nevertheless, Tilak Verma's blitzkrieg of 37 from just 17 balls provided the team with some reprieve as his knock inspired Green to open up his arms as well, the Australian eventually ending unbeaten on 64 off 40 deliveries to help MI post 192/5 on the board.