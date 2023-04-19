IPL 2023, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Yudhvir Singh is struck by Karma while exhibiting unnecessary aggression

The right-arm quick was up against young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal and delivered an accurate full-ball, bordering at yorker length, slightly wide of the stumps. The batter anticipated his counterpart's intentions and dug deep into his crease before dispatching a powerful drive straight down the pitch. However, the ball only made it as far as Yudhvir who promptly collected it with an outstretched right hand off the surface. Not satisfied with just the fielding effort, the 25-year-old decided to make his intentions known to the inexperienced batter and immediately raised his arm to throw the ball back where it came from. Yet, he had to pay the price for his actions immediately as before the ball could level leave his hand, Yudhvir suddenly flopped to the ground and began to roll about in agony, clearly in incredible amounts of pain. Replays showed that the bowler was still mid-way in his follow through and the sudden jerk of the body had put the entire pressure on his left ankle that was not properly grounded. As a result, it twisted menacingly, leading to the physios being immediately called to the pitch to pay attention to Yudhvir.