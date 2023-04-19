IPL 2023, RR vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Yudhvir Singh is struck by Karma while exhibiting unnecessary aggression
Yudhvir Singh's left foot nearly gave on Wednesday while attempting a throw at the stumps|
BCCI
Intensity and belligerence are a part and parcel of cricket but if a player allows himself to be overwhelmed by these emotions, consequences are bound to follow. For Yudhvir Singh, the ramification came instantly as he flopped to the ground wincing in pain while trying to intimidate the batter.
Rajasthan Royals looked to be in cruise control upon their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday as they restricted the Lucknow Super Giants to 154/7 before racking up 47 runs for the loss of no wickets on the powerplay. The down-and-out visitors nearly had their miseries compounded in the fifth over as new-ball bowler Yudhvir Singh was almost ruled out of action after a gruesome-looking ankle twist after delivering the second ball of his over.
The right-arm quick was up against young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal and delivered an accurate full-ball, bordering at yorker length, slightly wide of the stumps. The batter anticipated his counterpart's intentions and dug deep into his crease before dispatching a powerful drive straight down the pitch. However, the ball only made it as far as Yudhvir who promptly collected it with an outstretched right hand off the surface. Not satisfied with just the fielding effort, the 25-year-old decided to make his intentions known to the inexperienced batter and immediately raised his arm to throw the ball back where it came from. Yet, he had to pay the price for his actions immediately as before the ball could level leave his hand, Yudhvir suddenly flopped to the ground and began to roll about in agony, clearly in incredible amounts of pain. Replays showed that the bowler was still mid-way in his follow through and the sudden jerk of the body had put the entire pressure on his left ankle that was not properly grounded. As a result, it twisted menacingly, leading to the physios being immediately called to the pitch to pay attention to Yudhvir.
Fortunately for Lucknow, the knock ended up being temporary and Yudhvit was fit enough to continue with his over but the Twitterati had already been set ablaze by then with reactions of all sorts.
April 19, 2023
RR have scored 34 so far, and Yudhvir has conceded 27 of them 👀#RRvLSG | #IPL | #CricketTwitter— Krish (@archer_KC14) April 19, 2023
Yudhvir Singh Charak😍😍— shubham (@gill_flick) April 19, 2023
Yudhvir vro pic.twitter.com/7dI5mXEL0M— Srikanth⚡KLR (@Srikanth7901) April 19, 2023
Yudhvir tried to act oversmart by threatening jaiswal with a return throw at the batter's end and ended up injuring himself in the process!— Saurabh Sinha (@SaurabhSailor79) April 19, 2023
I've never seen karma act quicker than this 🤣😂#RRvLSG #IPL2O23
Bach gaya yudhvir 🙏— Shiv Singh (@I_am_shiv05) April 19, 2023
FELT THAT!!!— Mahendra Singh Amrapali (@SiddViz) April 19, 2023
Take care, Yudhvir Singh #IPL2023 #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/hJxCJb8ucD
Damn Yudhvir. Hope it's not serious.— Sid (@sid_2893) April 19, 2023
Is yudhvir fine???— Starlord | IPL Season 🥳 (@NotTheDarkBlade) April 19, 2023
Oh Yudhvir….— Abhishek (@Abby_Rulz) April 19, 2023