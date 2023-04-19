IPL 2023, SRH vs MI | Who said what ft. Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma was delighted to see Arjun Tendulkar performing for MI.|
Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs on Tuesday in Match 25 of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Cameron Green and Arjun Tendulkar were the heroes for five-time champions as their brilliant performance, ably assisted by others, helped them clinch a hat-trick of wins.
Ahead of their meeting, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) had enjoyed back-to-back victories after losing their opening two matches in IPL 2023. But MI were all over their opponents on Tuesday evening en route to register a comfortable victory, courtesy of brilliant bowling under pressure by Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun.
Chasing 193, SRH required 20 off the last over with two wickets in hand. Skipper Rohit Sharma handed the rookie Arjun to defend the total, and the way the 23-year-old kept his calm to bowl some delightful deliveries with variations caught a lot of attention. The home side could only score five runs off the last over before being folded for 178 with a ball to spare.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Arjun seemed glad to get his maiden IPL scalp, which he inflicted in the last over by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also highlighted the way he and his father talk about cricket almost all the time.
My plan was to just bowl wide and get the batsmen hitting into the longer side. I was itching to bowl, yes. I love bowling and am happy to bowl any time. We [Sachin and him] talk a lot about cricket. We talk tactics and plans. I just focused on my release and the lengths I want to bowl. If it swings, it is a bonus; if it doesn't, so be it.
Rohit, who handed the ball to Arjun before the final over, credited the youngster for holding his nerve. Besides, he credited the batting approach of Tilak Verma, who hit a fiery 17-ball 37 to help MI post a monumental total of 192/5.
We have a deep batting line-up, and we need to make sure they bat freely. I like Tilak's approach. He is not afraid. He is not playing the bowler, he is playing the ball. It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come full circle. Arjun has been part of the squad for the last three years. I have seen him grow. He understands what he wants to do, and he is quite confident he can do it. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowling yorkers in the death overs.
Aiden Markram, the SRH skipper, credited his teammates for always keeping themselves in the hunt. Mayank Agarwal’s 41-ball 48 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 16-ball 36 were clinical in their innings, but the others were required to step up to get the job done.
Great effort to take it so deep. But we need to find a way to bat better. The pitch stayed pretty much the same throughout the match. Slightly on the slower side but overall a good wicket. The dew didn't come, unfortunately. It is hard to predict. Before the toss we felt if the dew comes, it is a bonus. If it doesn't, the pitch won't change too much.
After a few average outings, Cameron Green finally lived up to his lofty standards on Tuesday as his unbeaten 40-ball 64 and an impressive figures of 4-0-29-1 helped him to win the Player of the Matcha award.
I think the first couple of games were a bit of a learning curve for myself and for the team. Just winning the game is the greatest satisfaction. Bowling at the death is a work in progress. The more you get exposed to it, the better you get at it.