IPL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as RR succumb to 10-run defeat despite restricting LSG to paltry 154
Rajasthan Royals' power-packed batting unit failed all hands up on a difficult track on Wednesday as the side ended up short of the 155-run set by Lucknow Super Giants. Kyle Mayers set the base for the visitors with the bat before Naveen ul Haq and Marcus Stoinis completed the job with the ball.
Lucknow Super Giants eked out a victory from the jaws of defeat at Sawai Mansingh Stadium's first match of IPL 2023 in another thrilling run chase involving Rajasthan Royals. The low-scoring game feature a two-paced pitch that kept low and gripped throughout, ensuring bowlers ruled the roost throughout the encounter of the two giants.
Rajasthan Royals, having opted to field first, were handed a dream start by Trent Boult as he began with a maiden and followed it up by conceding just two runs in the next over. Nevertheless, Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul kept their calm as they trotted along to 37/0 in the powerplay before exploding around the halfway mark in the innings with 22 runs off eight balls. The latter's stay was eventually ended in the 11th over for 39 off 32 deliveries and before long, two wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin had LSG down to 104/4 after 14 overs. Even so, Mayers had done his job with 51 off 42 deliveries and cameos by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, worth 21 runs off 16 balls and 29 runs off 20 balls respectively, ultimately took the visitors to a competitive total of 154/7.
In response, Jos Butter and Yashasvi Jaiswal once again put up a brilliant opening stand, racking up 87 runs in 11.3 overs as the hosts looked to be cruising to victory. However, they were given a taste of their own medicine as the Royals succumbed to an identical score of 104/4 as well, with Marcus Stoinis' two scalps being the difference maker. Needing an impactful innings to bring down the required run rate, the Royals' players simply failed to step up to the plate as neither Devdutt Padikkal's 26 off 21 balls nor Riyan Parag's unbeaten 15 from 12 deliveries proved to be enough to steal the victory. Naveen ul Haq was especially impressive on debut, as the Afghan quick conceded just 19 runs in his four overs even though he failed to earn a scalp.
