IPL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as RR succumb to 10-run defeat despite restricting LSG to paltry 154

Rajasthan Royals, having opted to field first, were handed a dream start by Trent Boult as he began with a maiden and followed it up by conceding just two runs in the next over. Nevertheless, Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul kept their calm as they trotted along to 37/0 in the powerplay before exploding around the halfway mark in the innings with 22 runs off eight balls. The latter's stay was eventually ended in the 11th over for 39 off 32 deliveries and before long, two wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin had LSG down to 104/4 after 14 overs. Even so, Mayers had done his job with 51 off 42 deliveries and cameos by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, worth 21 runs off 16 balls and 29 runs off 20 balls respectively, ultimately took the visitors to a competitive total of 154/7.