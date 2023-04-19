Reports | Mohammed Siraj discloses plea for inside information during India-Australia ODIs to BCCI

All-format Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI), as per a report released by Press Trust of India on Wednesday. The 29-year-old's help was sought by a gambling addict who had lost large sums of money and was seeking to recover funds with the help of inside information. The incident took place during the three-match series between India and Australia that took place between March 17 and March 22 with the visitors emerging triumphant by a 2-1 margin. However, Siraj followed due process by timely reporting the matter to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit.