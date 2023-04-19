Reports | Mohammed Siraj discloses plea for inside information during India-Australia ODIs to BCCI
Mohammed Siraj was approached for corruption ahead of the IPL|
Getty
According to a report published by Press Trust of India, pacer Mohammad Siraj has revealed to the BCCI that a commoner sought inside information from him during the recent ODI series against Australia. The culprit, identified as a betting addict, has since been caught by the relevant authorities.
All-format Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI), as per a report released by Press Trust of India on Wednesday. The 29-year-old's help was sought by a gambling addict who had lost large sums of money and was seeking to recover funds with the help of inside information. The incident took place during the three-match series between India and Australia that took place between March 17 and March 22 with the visitors emerging triumphant by a 2-1 margin. However, Siraj followed due process by timely reporting the matter to the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit.
"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money, and approached Siraj for inside information," PTI quoted a senior BCCI official.
"Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," the source added.
There are severe consequences in place for cricketers that fail to report such approaches in the Internation Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Code, even if they don't end up indulging in corruption. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan had to face a two-year ban in 2018 for a similar case albeit one year of his sentence was suspended. The BCCI has had several high-profile cases of corruption in the past as well, including the arrest of three Rajasthan Royals players in 2013 for spot-fixing and ensuing severe bans.