IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB | Twitter lauds Virat Kohli for rightly convincing Faf du Plessis to successful wide DRS
Kohli and du Plessis had an excellent partnership in Mohai.|
(IPL)
There are plenty of bromances between two players who had or are still having legendary careers and their mutual understandings leave fans wonderstruck. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are the two such characters at RCB camp and their confidence in each other’s opinion was visible on Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon in Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a blistering start against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of IPL 2023. At the time of writing, the visitors’ star openers – Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis – raced to 133 runs without any damage in 15.4 overs, with the former batting on 58 off 44 balls and the other 69 off 50 balls. The duo have been in excellent form in the ongoing season, and are currently leading the chart of the Orange Cap. But more importantly, the amount of trust they have in each other took a lot of attraction during their fixture against Punjab.
It was the 14th over of the innings when Arshdeep Singh’s slower bouncer left du Plessis after the latter failed to reach the ball. The ball was well ahead of du Plessis’ head, but the leg-umpire did not signal wide. But Kohli, placed at the non-strikers’ end, was so sure that the wide should have been called and told du Plessis to challenge the decision. Du Plessis took little time to agree on it, and the replay showed they were right.
Twitterati were delighted to see Kohli rightly advising du Plessis to challenge the decision, and their bromance were lauded by many as well.
That was proper review from captain Kohli!
April 20, 2023
You didn't understand what went there!
Kohli is the captain, then why Duplessis is taking the review.— Lala (@LalLolLala) April 20, 2023
That was on point!
Kohli review system— Mad Scientist △⃒⃘ (@ixSUPERBOYxi) April 20, 2023
He did it right!
Kohli review spot on as always— 𝓰𝓻𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓸𝓷 | 😭👋 (@gremoron) April 20, 2023
Hahaha!
Even though virat is captaining today. Faf is going for the review!😂 #PBKSvRCB— gs7 (@gsg7723) April 20, 2023
That was good review tho!
Smart review from Faf du Plessis after this was NOT called wide on-field for height. #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/3cUas3Au98— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 20, 2023
FRS?
Faf review system— 🚶♂️ (@ImVasu_) April 20, 2023
No politics in cricket!
Supporting CSK opener with RCB opener, I know who is superior 😌— Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) April 20, 2023
RCB looked good so far!
If they can get to 170-180 RCB might just make it— Kartik (@kartikvg) April 20, 2023