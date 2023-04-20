IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB | Twitter laughs as Curran’s beamer at du Plessis leads him to receive Kohli’s amusing punch

With Shikhar Dhawan still recovering from injury, Sam Curran continued to lead Punjab Kings on Thursday afternoon against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League in Mohali. However, unlike his captaincy debut, he went wicketless in his second match, albeit he did return excellent figures of 4-0-27-0. But even after that, one of his balls attracted a lot of negative attention and the incident was further shoved into the spotlight by the scenes that unfolded after.