IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB | Twitter laughs as Curran’s beamer at du Plessis leads him to receive Kohli’s amusing punch
Sam Curran and Virat Kohli had a friendly chat in Mohali.|
(IPL)
Amidst all the competitiveness, players from different sides often share light moments on the field that display their camaraderie. One such incident occurred on Tuesday when Virat Kohli mockingly punched Sam Curran after the latter bowled a fiery beamer to his partner-in-crime Faf du Plessis.
With Shikhar Dhawan still recovering from injury, Sam Curran continued to lead Punjab Kings on Thursday afternoon against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League in Mohali. However, unlike his captaincy debut, he went wicketless in his second match, albeit he did return excellent figures of 4-0-27-0. But even after that, one of his balls attracted a lot of negative attention and the incident was further shoved into the spotlight by the scenes that unfolded after.
It was the first ball of the 16th over which slipped out of Curran’s hands and ended up as a frighteningly high full toss. Faf du Plessis, who was on strike and batting on 67 off 47 balls, somehow managed to evade it by bending down a little given the ball was heading straight for his skull. The umpires rightly called it a no-ball, and Curran immediately went straight to du Plessis to issue an apology.
Unsurprisingly, du Plessis accepted Curran’s apology sportingly but what happened after that took Curran by surprise. Kohli walked to the other end to check on du Plessis while Curran headed in the opposite direction towards his bowling mark. The Indian veteran scared the Englishman out of the blue by throwing a few dummy punches toward him and they both laughed the matter off, establishing a friendly atmosphere in the cricket field.
That was so close!
April 20, 2023
It looked funny!
Kohli walking up to Sam Curran and fake punching him for bowling a lethal beamer at Faf😂— Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) April 20, 2023
Very scary!
That was a close shave for Faf ...— Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) April 20, 2023
A Nasty Beamer by Sam Curran..#PBKSvsRCB #CricketTwitter
That was very dangerous beamer!
Beamer pottan sam Curran kutty kumnjan— 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐦ˢᵃᶜʰᵉⁱⁿ♡ˢʰᵃˡⁱⁿⁱ (@Ram_Ro92) April 20, 2023
Hahaha! LOL :D
Virat bhai Sam Curran ko mat maro child abuse ka case kar dega— Kohli's 166 of 110 (@kohli19705132) April 20, 2023
Hurts!
Sam Curran bowling to Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/SLxhrrjaEz— • (@YashCSK_) April 20, 2023
Wat what? Who's chicken?
Sam Curran better captain than chicken— Elijah Impey 🍋🌶️ (@BreatheRaina) April 20, 2023
Brilliant piece of captaincy!
Must say an amazing captaincy by Sam Curran, what ur views @mohsinaliisb— Bhaveshh Murria (@MurriaBhavesh) April 20, 2023
Yes he's doing!
Sam Curran doing good captaincy in ipl— Out of context Football and cricket (@Cricket62415078) April 20, 2023
Why is it so??
We have to call #SamCurran Curranjit! #PBKSvRCB— Rav Singh (@ravsingh) April 20, 2023