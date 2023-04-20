IPL 2023, PBKS vs RCB | Twitter trolls Liam Livingstone as his laughter turns to tears in seconds following DRS shocker

Many were looking forward to Liam Livingstone on Tuesday in Mohali, where Punjab Kings are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 27 of IPL 2023. However, they all had disappointment after the Englishman lost his wicket after scoring just 2 off 4 balls. More importantly, the manner in which he departed on his long-awaited return was more interesting than anything else.

The second ball of the fourth over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, was a good-length delivery that was angled into the middle and leg stump. Livingstone came down the track but failed to manage any connection on it. Siraj went for an LBW appeal straightaway, but the on-field umpire was unmoved and did not raise his finger.

Virat Kohli , the RCB captain on a day when Faf du Plessis is not fully fit to take the field, went to have a discussion with Dinesh Karthik and Siraj regarding the DRS. He eventually went to challenge the decision, which appeared to be one of the best DRS taken in this season.

While the replay was there on the big screen, Livingstone was so confident about staying at the crease that he had a huge smile on his face. But then, the ball-tracking showed the ball would have hit at the top of the leg stump, and all of a sudden, that smile disappeared from his face completely. While RCB players leaped in joy after getting the big breakthrough, Livingstone, after a failure, began to slowly walk back to the pavilion. Of course, the Twitterati were having a laugh at the whole incident.