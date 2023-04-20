IPL 2023, RR vs LSG | Who said what ft. KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis
Lucknow Super Giants bagged two points with a victory over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. KL Rahul admitted after the result that LSG were 10 runs short after first innings but made up with ball while Marcus Stoinis revealed that he aimed to bowl slightly short.
Contrary to the T20 cricket, the game between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants was a low-scoring affair with a low bounce on the surface. RR invited the visitors to bat first and LSG had a steady start. The opening pair scored 82 runs for the first wicket and the team posted 154/7 in the end. Kyle Mayers scored 51 runs in a surface difficult to bat while Ravichandran Ashwin picked a couple of wickets for RR.
RR also got to a good start but suffered a collapse later in the innings. Avesh Khan picked three wickets while Marcus Stoinis picked a couple of wickets to restrict the hosts to 144/6. As a result, LSG secured a 10-run victory over RR. After the result, KL Rahul admitted that it was difficult to score on this pitch as the ball was kept low. Also, he stated that the team were 10 runs short of the par score but they made up with the ball.
I got hit by one of the throws from my teammates, so clearly doing something wrong as captain. In the 10 over mark, the message me and Kyle sent out was 160 would be a good total on this track, they have some good bowlers as well who exploited the conditions. We fell 10 short but made up with the ball. And there was no dew so made it fair for both teams. We game in here yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle had a chat and realised this isn't a 180 wicket. The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay. Maybe if we played a bit better, we might have got 170 as well.
Marcus Stoinis revealed that he enjoyed being involved with the ball in the match and his plan was to bowl it short into the wicket.
Nice to get involved with the ball, had no real plans to get Jos out that way but I just used some cricketing smarts and bowled it short into the wicket. We identified this is a difficult wicket, so we realised we don't need a 50 off 20 balls on this surface. (On whether he will bowl more) You will have to ask the skipper that question, but fitness wise I'm ready to go. All good.
RR captain Sanju Samson praised the opposition bowlers for bowling in tight areas and also stated that he expected the wicket to be low and slow.
Not that great (feeling) after a loss, but it's okay. We'd have loved to win the first game at Jaipur. We'll definitely take lessons and move on. With the batting line-up we have, it was a very chaseable score. But they bowled really well, used the conditions really well. (Conditions) Personally I was expecting something like this, bit of slow and low kind of wicket is what I expected and we got that. You need to play some smart cricket and we did that till the ninth over. Right after Jaiswal got out, it was a matter of getting that one big partnership. They bowled really well, whenever we tried to go hard at them, I think we lost wickets.