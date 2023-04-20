IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj shines in RCB’s 24-run win over PBKS

In response, Punjab lost Atharva Taide early, and then Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, and Harpreet Singh Bhatia inside the Powerplay. Siraj did the most damage, and Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, and Harshal Patel gave him able support. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh tried to mend affairs, scoring 27-ball 41 and 30-ball 46 respectively, but it was not enough to get the job done as Punjab were skittled out for 150 in 18.2 overs.