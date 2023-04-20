IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj shines in RCB’s 24-run win over PBKS
Siraj claimed 4/21 vs Punjab.|
(IPL)
Mohammed Siraj’s excellent figures of 4/21 made headlines on Thursday as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore script a 24-run victory against Punjab Kings in Mohali. Siraj’s impressive spell, combined with Faf du Plessis’ 56-ball 84, guided RCB in comprehensively defending a stiff target of 175.
Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their third victory in IPL 2023 after defeating Punjab Kings by 24 runs in Match 27 of the ongoing edition. The Red and Gold Brigade posted 174/4 batting first, with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli (59 off 47 balls) starring with the bat. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar (2/31), Nathan Ellis (1/41), and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) were among the wicket-takers, while Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar, despite conceding less than seven runs an over, went wicketless.
In response, Punjab lost Atharva Taide early, and then Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, and Harpreet Singh Bhatia inside the Powerplay. Siraj did the most damage, and Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, and Harshal Patel gave him able support. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh tried to mend affairs, scoring 27-ball 41 and 30-ball 46 respectively, but it was not enough to get the job done as Punjab were skittled out for 150 in 18.2 overs.
With the win, RCB climbed up to fifth on the points table with three wins and as many defeats. Punjab, on the other hand, have the same number of victories but are placed seventh due to a poor NRR.
Bang Bang Miya bhai!
Siraj ily 😭😭— 𝗠. (@runsbanakolly) April 20, 2023
Beast mode on!
Before Starc— G.Ө.A.T (@iParth_) April 20, 2023
Now Siraj (even better version of starc)
Always expect that one bowler to deliver for you when other bowlers enjoying their 2 month period of honeymoon @RCBTweets 🤡
Definetly yes!
RCB team should hand over their entire match fee to Faf and Siraj.— Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) April 20, 2023
Mass Miya!🔥🔥🔥
SIRAJ 🔥👏🏻— Shreya ❤ (@Shreyaztweets) April 20, 2023
Yes! Kohli si such a good guy!
Bhai Kohli loves Siraj ekdum dil se. Bahut pyar karta hai usko.— RCBSackHesson (@murdockwa) April 20, 2023
That's brilliant spell!
Siraj Miya what a bowler ❤️❤️— Brrrrr Skibdi dop dop dop dop yes yes yes yes (@IamSpetemberGuy) April 20, 2023
He deserves to be on top in that list!
Soch raha tha ki Siraj Purple Cap holder ki list m kab ayega. Sochte Sochte hi Miya bhai ne 4 wkts le liya🙂👍.#RCBvsPBKS #Mdsiraj #ViratKohli #IPL2023— Rounik Chakraborty (@itsrounik) April 20, 2023
Hahaha!
Siraj's RCB vadu lekapothe aathu kuda pekaleru evaridi— Jesse (@chandu4tarak) April 20, 2023
He will be!
Siraj should be the man of the match. HAS TO BE.— UnanimouSteph (@KiIIaKobe) April 20, 2023
Rrrrrccccccbbbbb!
WE WONNNN LESGOOOO. CAPTAIN KOHLI, FAF AND SIRAJ 🥰— luis lime🥝🏁 (@_lasciami_stare) April 20, 2023