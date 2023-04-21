IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter lauds gentleman MSD for rearranging stumps after affecting last ball run-out

It was a slower-length ball by ‘baby Malinga’ Matheesha Pathirana down the leg side. Marco Jansen, batting on 17 off 21 balls, swung his bath hard at it but failed to make any connection with the ball. Dhoni, stood behind the stumps, knew Washington Sundar might attempt to go for a quick bye, and thus he took his right glove off. Immediately after the ball went to him, he aimed at the three poles and broke them with a razor-sharp throw. Although the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs, Sundar knew he was gone and ran straight to the pavilion.