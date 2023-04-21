More Options

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter lauds gentleman MSD for rearranging stumps after affecting last ball run-out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MSD's eyes lit up when he affected a run-out in Chepauk.

When it comes to having a cool and composed demeanour in cricket, there is one name that comes first in everyone’s mind -- MS Dhoni. The two-time World Cup-winning captain made headlines yet again on Friday when he went to rearrange the stumps at the end of SRH's innings after running Sundar out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad could only muster 134/7 on Friday evening after being asked to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. The Aiden Markram-led side never looked comfortable in their innings, and thus were restricted to a sub-par total. To make matters worse, MS Dhoni’s bullet throw on the last ball of the innings took away another potential run from their total.

It was a slower-length ball by ‘baby Malinga’ Matheesha Pathirana down the leg side. Marco Jansen, batting on 17 off 21 balls, swung his bath hard at it but failed to make any connection with the ball. Dhoni, stood behind the stumps, knew Washington Sundar might attempt to go for a quick bye, and thus he took his right glove off. Immediately after the ball went to him, he aimed at the three poles and broke them with a razor-sharp throw. Although the on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs, Sundar knew he was gone and ran straight to the pavilion.

The replay unsurprisingly confirmed Washington's suspicion, but Dhoni remained unaffected by the hubbub around him as he was busy quietly rearranging the stumps. His gesture attracted a lot of attention on social media, as his calm and composed nature has always been lauded by the cricketing fraternity over the years.

