IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Conway left distraught after accidentally running Gaikwad out 

It was the last ball of the 11th over which Conway played a beautiful straight drive. But Umran Malik, the bowler, reacted late and somehow managed to get his fingertips on his followthrough. The ball went on to break the stumps when Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting on 35 off 30 balls, was well out of the crease. Gaikwad even did not try to get back to the crease, as he did not expect the ball would deflect that much, while Umran, who was bowling so viciously in that over, was pumped up to give SRH a much-required breakthrough.