IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Conway left distraught after accidentally running Gaikwad out 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Conway was sad to see Gaikwad lose his wicket in Cheapuk.

After playing together for more than a while, strong relationships are created between players which remain for the rest of their lives. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are such a duo, and unsurprisingly, the latter’s unfortunate run-out at the non-strikers’ end left the Kiwi distraught.

Chasing a below-par 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a perfect start on Friday in Chepauk to set the platform. The duo stitched a superb 87-run partnership without any damage, and they seemed like get the job done with all ten wickets remaining. But then, what happened against all odds during the 11th over shattered their hopes.

It was the last ball of the 11th over which Conway played a beautiful straight drive. But Umran Malik, the bowler, reacted late and somehow managed to get his fingertips on his followthrough. The ball went on to break the stumps when Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting on 35 off 30 balls, was well out of the crease. Gaikwad even did not try to get back to the crease, as he did not expect the ball would deflect that much, while Umran, who was bowling so viciously in that over, was pumped up to give SRH a much-required breakthrough.

The Twitterati, as well as Conway, were sad to see Gaikwad depart in that manner, as there are not many unfortunate ways to lose a wicket. The Kiwi opener held his bat above his head, which showed how good their bonding has been at Yellow Army.

