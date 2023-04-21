IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as umpire separates riled up Jadeja and Klaasen following unwanted collision
Jadeja was angry at Klassen on Friday.|
(IPL)
Apart from thrilling finishes and exciting individual brilliance, IPL over the years has become popular among fans for producing heated exchanges between cricketers. One such incident occurred in Chepauk when Ravindra Jadeja got angry after Heinrich Klaasen got in his way to take a catch.
On Friday evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a comparatively slow start against Chennai Super Kings in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2023. The Orange Army were 91/4 at the end of 13 overs, with Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi already back in the pavilion. Coming at No. 6, Mayank Agarwal had to play aggressively but what happened after he faced the second delivery was unexpected.
Coming to bowl the 14th over, Ravindra Jadeja, having claimed 2/16 off his three overs, bowled a tossed-up delivery which Mayank hit straight at Heinrich Klassen who was at the non-strikers’ end. Jadeja tried to grab the Kookaburra in the air but Klassen did not get much time to move. As a result, Jadeja and a blinded Klassen collided, eventually leading to a dropped catch.
Even though Klassen could do little to avoid the unfortunate coming together, Jadeja was furious after the collision. A ball later, when Klassen was returning the non-strikers’ end after taking a single, the duo had a fierce exchange of words and the on-field umpire had to step up to separate the two. Unsurprisingly, the whole incident brought the Twitterati much amusement.
