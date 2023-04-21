IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts to TV umpire’s absurd time wasting despite impact as umpire’s call

It was the third ball of the 16th over of CSK’s innings bowled by Mayank Dagar, which Ambati Rayudu tried to loft it down the ground after coming down the track. But Dagar was aware of Rayudu’s intention, and bowled the delivery short, leading Rayudu to offer his pad to tackle the ball. Then, Dagar, as well as the rest of the SRH players, went for a massive LBW appeal, but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, mainly because Rayudu was way ahead of the crease when the ball hit his pads.