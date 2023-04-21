IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts to TV umpire’s absurd time wasting despite impact as umpire’s call
CSK beat SRH by seven wickets on Friday.|
In the era of fast-tracking development, time is one thing that people value more than anything else. However, IPL’s TV umpires seem to be not aware of it as watching full replay despite the impact of the ball on the umpire’s call after on-field’s not-out decision did not make any sense at all.
Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been massively criticised because of the teams’ taking a lot of time to finish an innings. Even after the officials’ warnings to captains on numerous occasions in the past, the situation appears to be not improving at all in the ongoing edition. And now, to make matters worse, umpires seem to have joined the club as well on Friday when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chepauk.
It was the third ball of the 16th over of CSK’s innings bowled by Mayank Dagar, which Ambati Rayudu tried to loft it down the ground after coming down the track. But Dagar was aware of Rayudu’s intention, and bowled the delivery short, leading Rayudu to offer his pad to tackle the ball. Then, Dagar, as well as the rest of the SRH players, went for a massive LBW appeal, but the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, mainly because Rayudu was way ahead of the crease when the ball hit his pads.
The replay showed the distance was alright, but the impact of the ball was an umpire’s call as the impact was not inside the lines. Usually, TV umpires stop the replay at that point, as there is no chance to overturn the decision. Yet, Nitin Menon decided to watch the full replay, which showed the ball would hit the off stump. However, it did not change anything as expected, and the Twitterati were furious to see even officials are nowadays stepping up for unnecessary time wasting.
April 21, 2023
Srh takes drs for rayudu and crowd starts chanting dhoni dhoni 😅😂#SRHvsCSK— Enzel (@EN_Zone1) April 21, 2023
DRS Liya SRH Ne Aur Dikha Rahe Hai Dhoni Ko 🔥— Akash (@BeingAkashss) April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023
#Rayudu clean lbw— வம்பு 2.0 (@writter_vambu) April 21, 2023
It’s high time that Ambati Rayudu takes retirement from IPL and gives his place to someone who can contribute something to the team. #CSKvSRH— Sherlock (@Engineeroast) April 21, 2023
Ambati rayudu thank you for your contribution for Csk all over the years time for you to Retire now and let shiek rasheed take over your job— CN (@CricNerd_) April 21, 2023
Great batting Ambati Rayudu garu. Everyone in the CSK has complete belief and trust in you sir #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/uhz70k7cfO— bhargav anand (@melophiles_) April 21, 2023
CSK - ambati rayudu— Javeed Bista (@cajaveedali) April 21, 2023
SRH - mayank dagar #CricketKaCraze#KajariaLaminates #KajariaPLY@KajolSaxena7 @Mj180Shiva @blessedkamal
Why in the world is Ambati Rayudu impact player???— rajaram mishra (@cracker_raj79) April 21, 2023