IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Nitish Rana's attempt at emulating Ashwin's start-stop action ends up as a blooper

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Nitish Rana's endeavor to daze David Warner with an unusual bowling action ended embarrassingly for the KKR skipper

BCCI

Desperate times call for desperate measures but dire actions have consequences. Part-time bowler Nitish Rana tried to confuse David Warner by stopping midway through his action, much like Ravichandran Ashwin does to create uncertainty in the batter's mind, only to get a warning from the umpire.

Delhi Capitals finally got their season going with an impressive display against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as they bowled out the visitors for 127. In response, the hosts were cruising at 62/1 after seven overs which provoked KKR skipper Nitish Rana to bring himself into the mix with his part-time off-spinners. Even though the local boy reaped immediate rewards by dismissing Mitchell Marsh with his second ball but an incident later in the over nearly got him reprimanded by the officials. 

Opposing skipper David Warner was on strike on the fifth ball with Rana bowling around the wicket. The 29-year-old executed his usual run-up but just as he was about to turn his arm over at the crease, Rana froze for a few seconds before going through with the delivery. The variation seemed to be inspired by compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin who often uses the nuance as a tactic to hurry the batsmen into playing their shots and throw them off their game at the crunch moment. However, there was one crucial difference. While the veteran merely slows up a tad during the delivery, Rana came to a stop altogether, in contradiction to the laws of the game.

As expected, the skipper got his due with the umpire warning him ahead of the next delivery about his changed action, much to the amusement of the Twitterati.  

