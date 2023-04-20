IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Nitish Rana's attempt at emulating Ashwin's start-stop action ends up as a blooper
Nitish Rana's endeavor to daze David Warner with an unusual bowling action ended embarrassingly for the KKR skipper|
BCCI
Desperate times call for desperate measures but dire actions have consequences. Part-time bowler Nitish Rana tried to confuse David Warner by stopping midway through his action, much like Ravichandran Ashwin does to create uncertainty in the batter's mind, only to get a warning from the umpire.
Delhi Capitals finally got their season going with an impressive display against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as they bowled out the visitors for 127. In response, the hosts were cruising at 62/1 after seven overs which provoked KKR skipper Nitish Rana to bring himself into the mix with his part-time off-spinners. Even though the local boy reaped immediate rewards by dismissing Mitchell Marsh with his second ball but an incident later in the over nearly got him reprimanded by the officials.
Opposing skipper David Warner was on strike on the fifth ball with Rana bowling around the wicket. The 29-year-old executed his usual run-up but just as he was about to turn his arm over at the crease, Rana froze for a few seconds before going through with the delivery. The variation seemed to be inspired by compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin who often uses the nuance as a tactic to hurry the batsmen into playing their shots and throw them off their game at the crunch moment. However, there was one crucial difference. While the veteran merely slows up a tad during the delivery, Rana came to a stop altogether, in contradiction to the laws of the game.
As expected, the skipper got his due with the umpire warning him ahead of the next delivery about his changed action, much to the amusement of the Twitterati.
Nitish being warned!
April 20, 2023
Mankad try!
Nitish rana trying to mankad warner 🤣— Wallace 🧣 🪩 🫶🏻 (@speaktract_now) April 20, 2023
What action is that?
Nitish Rana gadu action same Ashwin gadi action ey— Jeeeeevan (@rcstan45) April 20, 2023
Is it?
The last time Nitish Rana picked a wicket in IPL that was world cup year too ;)— Ａａａｎａｎｄ (@haveumetanand) April 20, 2023
Definately
I can see #KKR playing with 4 spinners and Nitish Rana from next matches 😂😂— Sharat Mudunuri (@mudunuri_sharat) April 20, 2023
Golden arm
Man with Golden Arm 💪 #NitishRana #IPL2O23 #DCvKKR #KKRvDC— Abhicek. (@imabck) April 20, 2023
Got one
NITISH RANA GOT A WICKET 🙄#IPL2023 #DCvsKKR— Aditya Dubey (@adityadubey045) April 20, 2023
You beauty!
Nitish Rana you beauty 😍😻😍😻— Rohan (@Marvadi__) April 20, 2023
New allrounder
Nitish rana the allrounder 😂💥— ˡᵉᵒɴɪᴛʜɪsʜ (@4563Kumar) April 20, 2023
Captain things
Nitish Rana takes the second wicket sorry Captain Nitish Rana #IPL2O23— Rowan (@mr_rfs) April 20, 2023