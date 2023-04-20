IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Nitish Rana's attempt at emulating Ashwin's start-stop action ends up as a blooper

Opposing skipper David Warner was on strike on the fifth ball with Rana bowling around the wicket. The 29-year-old executed his usual run-up but just as he was about to turn his arm over at the crease, Rana froze for a few seconds before going through with the delivery. The variation seemed to be inspired by compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin who often uses the nuance as a tactic to hurry the batsmen into playing their shots and throw them off their game at the crunch moment. However, there was one crucial difference. While the veteran merely slows up a tad during the delivery, Rana came to a stop altogether, in contradiction to the laws of the game.