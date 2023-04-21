IPL 2023, DC vs KKR | Who said what ft. David Warner, Saurav Ganguly
David Warner scored half-century against KKR|
Delhi Capitals secured their first win of the IPL 2023 beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. DC skipper David Warner praised his bowlers after the result and stated that the batters need to score against short balls while Sourav Ganguly also emphasized the need to work on batting.
Delhi Capitals finally opened their account of victories in the IPL 2023 beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a low-scoring contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first and bundled out the opposition on 127 runs. Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each.
Despite having a low total to chase, DC lost six wickets in the second innings but David Warner played a knock of 57 runs from 41 balls and ensured a four-wicket win for the team. After the result, DC skipper David Warner praised the bowling unit and also stated that the batters in the team need to find ways to score against short deliveries.
Finally. We scrapped our way to it. Over to Hyderabad. We are really proud of the bowling unit. We did exceptionally well to get wickets in the PP. We lost wickets in cluster. We are very honest to each other. We discussed about areas to improve upon. We played an Okay game.Our bowlers bowled absolutely amazing and were exceptional. I don’t think that was 130 wickets, that looked like probably 160 and 165 kind of wicket.If you are going to face bowling, guys who bowl at 150 kmph, you need to have the technique and method to score, and if they are going to keep coming at you and they bowl into your ribcage, you have to find a way to score.
Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly expressed his joy after the win but also admitted that the team needs to bat better in the upcoming fixtures.
Happy to get off the mark. I was sitting there in the dugout and thinking it was like getting my first Test run (about the pressure to get their first points of the season). We were on the luckier side today. We bowled well before as well this season. But the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves and see how we can get better. Spinners bowled well. I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better.
Reflecting on his spell, Ishant Sharma stated that he was looking forward to winning a game for the team.
I was just waiting for my chance. I wanted to win a game for the team whenever I will get a chance. Depends on what kind of plans you have ( When quizzed if he had specific plans to a certain batter). Matter of time when you want to execute your plans. There is no lucky charm in the team. We would want to win every game from here on, qualify and hopefully win the tournament.
KKR skipper Nitish Rana took responsibility of the defeat saying he should have stayed at the crease for a longer time to help the team score a decent total.
I think we were 15-20 runs on this difficult pitch. I take the responsibility for this, I should have stood there. Credit to the bowlers though, I think the upcoming games will be good for us. We were just trying to delay, but they played really well in the powerplay. That's where they won the game. We need to play well as a team. We need to bowl like the way we did today, if we manage to sort these things out, we can fight better.