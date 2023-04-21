More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Conway, Jadeja star in CSK’s comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Conway, Jadeja star in CSK’s comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH

42

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

CSK cruised past SRH by seven wickets on Friday,

|

(IPL)

Devon Conway’s unbeaten 57-ball 77, ably assisted by Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/21, helped CSK script a seven-wicket victory over SRH on Friday in Match 29 of IPL 2023 in Chepauk. Their stupendous performances, supported by others, first helped restrict SRH to a paltry 134/7 and easily saw off the target.

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured back-to-back defeats in IPL 2023, leading the total number of their losses to four, on Friday after Chennai Super Kings cruised past them. Abhishek Sharma’s 26-ball 34 was their only significant contributor among the batters as they could only muster a meager total. None of Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, and Mayank Agarwal could step up to take to a defendable total on a track where batters struggled to score runs at a good pace.

Coming to chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 30 balls) and Devon Conway forged an impressive 87-run opening-wicket stand to keep CSK on the front foot. Despite receiving little support from Ajinkya Rahane (9 off 10 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (9 off 9 balls), Conway made sure to take his side past the finishing line with eight balls to spare. He had Moeen Ali (6* off 6 balls) in the company when the job was done in the penultimate over of the innings.

For SRH, only Mayank Markande enjoyed success, claiming 2/23 off his four overs, while the rest could not manage to take advantage of the slow and low Chepauk track.

CSK ku periya whistle podunga!🔥

Akash be like: Jalwa hi hamara!

CSK for a reason!

Everyone knew it!

Yes they won!

Now, that hurts!

Major miss was: Dhoni's batting!

Ewwwwhhhh!🔥🔥🔥

Should have been closed it early!

CSK bolte hi!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all