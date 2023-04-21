IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Conway, Jadeja star in CSK’s comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH

Coming to chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 30 balls) and Devon Conway forged an impressive 87-run opening-wicket stand to keep CSK on the front foot. Despite receiving little support from Ajinkya Rahane (9 off 10 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (9 off 9 balls), Conway made sure to take his side past the finishing line with eight balls to spare. He had Moeen Ali (6* off 6 balls) in the company when the job was done in the penultimate over of the innings.