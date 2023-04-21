IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Conway, Jadeja star in CSK’s comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH
CSK cruised past SRH by seven wickets on Friday,|
(IPL)
Devon Conway’s unbeaten 57-ball 77, ably assisted by Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/21, helped CSK script a seven-wicket victory over SRH on Friday in Match 29 of IPL 2023 in Chepauk. Their stupendous performances, supported by others, first helped restrict SRH to a paltry 134/7 and easily saw off the target.
Sunrisers Hyderabad endured back-to-back defeats in IPL 2023, leading the total number of their losses to four, on Friday after Chennai Super Kings cruised past them. Abhishek Sharma’s 26-ball 34 was their only significant contributor among the batters as they could only muster a meager total. None of Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, and Mayank Agarwal could step up to take to a defendable total on a track where batters struggled to score runs at a good pace.
Coming to chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 30 balls) and Devon Conway forged an impressive 87-run opening-wicket stand to keep CSK on the front foot. Despite receiving little support from Ajinkya Rahane (9 off 10 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (9 off 9 balls), Conway made sure to take his side past the finishing line with eight balls to spare. He had Moeen Ali (6* off 6 balls) in the company when the job was done in the penultimate over of the innings.
For SRH, only Mayank Markande enjoyed success, claiming 2/23 off his four overs, while the rest could not manage to take advantage of the slow and low Chepauk track.
CSK ku periya whistle podunga!🔥
CSK won the match 🔥 #CSKvsSRH #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/pG72aokMYJ— Udayaaa❤️KOHLI 👑 (@SweetyUdaya) April 21, 2023
Akash be like: Jalwa hi hamara!
CSK won, Finally a correct prediction from Aakash Chopra Sir after so many matches .#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Ir1zbIaGYL— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 21, 2023
CSK for a reason!
CSK won😎💛🔥#CSKvsSRH #CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/wVhgr3bxkq— 𝐆.𝐎.𝐀.𝐓 𓃵 ᴸᴱᴼ (@ranjith_vj22) April 21, 2023
Everyone knew it!
CSK won💛🔥🚶♂️#CSKvsSRH #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/q8ON1PEpU0— 𝑨𝒓𝒖𝒏♔ (@opinier27) April 21, 2023
Yes they won!
CSK Won The Match #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/ChCxLSH9r7— Prashanth CB (@ThePrashanthCB) April 21, 2023
Now, that hurts!
Csk won vs dhoni didn't come to bat pic.twitter.com/eogZbBDxp0— Naman (@yourtwtbro) April 21, 2023
Major miss was: Dhoni's batting!
#CSK Won The Match !! 💛😍🔥@MSDhoni @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsSRH #MSDhoni #IPL2O23 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/tXNFZGJ9O0— Vɪᴊᴀʏ Sɪᴅᴅᴜ シ︎ (@VKSThalapathy) April 21, 2023
Ewwwwhhhh!🔥🔥🔥
Congratulations 🎉 boys ... We won against srh n squeezed oranges 🍊 in our home ground 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥— Poonai(Kitty)💜ᶜˢᴷ (@borntoachieve9) April 21, 2023
👯👯👯👯👯👯
Csk won by 7 Wickets ✊🫶💛💛#WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/qOmS0bY5th
Should have been closed it early!
#CSK won the match but considering the target & the no of wickets in hand they should have finished it in d 16th-17th over only as the NRR didn't jump much— A N K I T (@Ankitaker) April 21, 2023
CSK bolte hi!
CSK Won https://t.co/mUuzdHJDAr pic.twitter.com/4zlSCtNYul— Surya (@msdian_dhfm7) April 21, 2023