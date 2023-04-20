More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as DC trot home to 4-wicket win in paltry chase of 128 against KKR

David Warner's rapid half-century proved to be crucial in DC's chase

Delhi Capitals nearly made a mess of a seemingly easy run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the visiting spinners put up a clinic on a slow pitch. DC's pacers ensured the stage was set for a win by restricting KKR to 127 in their 20 overs and the batters only just avoided a choke of epic proportions.

Delhi Capitals earned their first victory of the season as Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to their third loss on the trot in a fighting contest on Thursday. Delhi Capitals capitalized on David Warner's win of the coin flip with some brilliant new-ball bowling from the returning Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar, with the latter scalping Bangladesh opener Litton Das for four on his IPL debut. Anrich Nortje made Venkatesh Iyer follow suit in the very next over before Sharma returned to scalp skipper Nitish Rana, thus reducing the visitors to 35/3 at the end of the powerplay. Despite wickets falling like dominoes around him, Jason Roy, playing his first game of the season, kept going well but his dismissal for a struggling 43 off 39 deliveries in the 15th over had the Purple and Gold brigade down and out at 93/7. Before long, the scoreboard read an embarrassing 96/9 but Andre Russell saved his team the blushes with a late outburst, his three sixes in a 38-run knock taking the side to a defendable 127. All of Ishant, Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ended up with two scalps each.

The hosts seemed to be cruising to their target courtesy of an attacking innings from David Warner, despite losing Prithvi Shaw early, as their powerplay score read 61/1. However, Nitish Rana began the counter-attack by getting rid of Mitchell Marsh and the team was soon down to 93/4 in the 14th over as Warner departed for 57 off 41 deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy and Anukul Roy turned the screws on the opposition, adding to the skipper's two scalps with two each of their own and by the time the last over came, they had a potential victory in sight with six runs still needed. However, a midfield by Sunil Narine cost the team an extra run before Kulwant Khejroliya effectively sealed matters with a no-ball as DC made it home with four balls to spare.

