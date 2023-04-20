IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as DC trot home to 4-wicket win in paltry chase of 128 against KKR

Delhi Capitals earned their first victory of the season as Kolkata Knight Riders slumped to their third loss on the trot in a fighting contest on Thursday. Delhi Capitals capitalized on David Warner's win of the coin flip with some brilliant new-ball bowling from the returning Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar, with the latter scalping Bangladesh opener Litton Das for four on his IPL debut. Anrich Nortje made Venkatesh Iyer follow suit in the very next over before Sharma returned to scalp skipper Nitish Rana, thus reducing the visitors to 35/3 at the end of the powerplay. Despite wickets falling like dominoes around him, Jason Roy, playing his first game of the season, kept going well but his dismissal for a struggling 43 off 39 deliveries in the 15th over had the Purple and Gold brigade down and out at 93/7. Before long, the scoreboard read an embarrassing 96/9 but Andre Russell saved his team the blushes with a late outburst, his three sixes in a 38-run knock taking the side to a defendable 127. All of Ishant, Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ended up with two scalps each.