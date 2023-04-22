IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH | Who said what ft. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Devon Conway

Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me. You need time to pick his action Pathirana's action. We have seen that with Malinga, someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length. It's difficult to score off him. I was hesitant to bat second. Had the feeling there won't be much dew. Overall the middle overs were the setup. Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs. I always tell them that the first preference of field setting is with you. Still, they didn't give me the best catch. I felt it was a fantastic catch. A long time back I still remember one game where Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. Definitely, I am a bit old now, can't shy away from that.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni