IPL 2023, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan lets Kyle Mayers know who is the man with intense send-off

Gujarat Titans found it tough to get going at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as all their star performers seemed to fail against a disciplined Lucknow Super Giants unit. The side ended up with a subpar total of 135 batting first on a slow and dry track and their miseries were compounded when KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers took the charge early on in the second innings. The duo had taken the side to 53/0 by the end of the powerplay, largely courtesy of a mammoth 16-run over against arguably the best T20 spinner in the world Rashid Khan. However, skipper Hardik Pandya kept his trust in the Afghan international and offered him a chance to redeem himself by handing him the ball again for the seventh over and boy did the decision pay dividends.