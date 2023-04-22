IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter in awe of David as he makes Nita Ambani's jaw drop with monstrous six
Tim David played a knock of 25 runs againsgt PBKS|
(IPL)
Power hitting is a common practice in T20 cricket but it is a rare sight when the team owner herself gets surprised after witnessing a powerful hit from the batter. Tim David pulled off such a unique act in the game against Punjab Kings with a monstrous 114 meter six which surprised many.
Although Mumbai Indians failed to secure a win in the game against Punjab Kings, Tim David was the one who kept them alive in the contest till the end. David played a cameo of 25 runs but a lack of support from the other end in the final over resulted in a defeat. However, along with his resilience, David also displayed power hitting skills smashing a humongous 114-meter six.
Nathan Ellis was bowling the 19th over of the innings and MI were in need of some quick runs. David was on the strike with an aim to whack the ball for a maximum and the bowler provided him an opportunity to do exactly the same. Ellis bowled a low full toss on his legs and the batter smashed it over mid-wicket. The ball sailed a long way into the crowd and culminated in a 114-meter six. The shot impressed everyone including the team owner Nita Ambani.
Users on social media were also mesmerised by such a massive hit from the batter and praised him a lot on social media.
