IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter in awe of David as he makes Nita Ambani's jaw drop with monstrous six

Nathan Ellis was bowling the 19th over of the innings and MI were in need of some quick runs. David was on the strike with an aim to whack the ball for a maximum and the bowler provided him an opportunity to do exactly the same. Ellis bowled a low full toss on his legs and the batter smashed it over mid-wicket. The ball sailed a long way into the crowd and culminated in a 114-meter six. The shot impressed everyone including the team owner Nita Ambani.