More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter lauds carnage from Curran-Bhatia duo to smash Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter lauds carnage from Curran-Bhatia duo to smash Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs

1518

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in a single over against Punjab Kings

|

(IPL)

T20 is such a format where the bowlers generally end up on an expensive side but when they get slaughtered by the batters in a single over it becomes a nightmare for them. Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia caused the same kind of pain and agony for Arjun Tendulkar as they smashed him for 31 runs.

Punjab Kings have ensured that the spectators will witness a high-scoring contest by posting a total of 214/8 in the first innings. The run rate looked to be heading for a fall when they were reduced to 83/4 but the partnership between Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia helped them stage a recovery and also post a challenging total for the opposition. The duo attacked every bowler but they delivered a day to forget for Arjun Tendulkar scoring 31 runs in his single over. 

Arjun was bowling the 16th over of the innings and the innings had entered death overs. Sam Curran started the over with a six straight over mid-off and the bowler followed it with a wide faltering under pressure. Curran then smashed a boundary towards the third man and rotated the strike on the fourth delivery to Bhatia. The Madhya Pradesh based cricketer then scored 10 runs in the next two balls to rub salt to the wounds of Arjun Tendulkar. 

The bowler was to face some more carnage but his own blunder was the cause of it. Arjun bowled a no ball next instead of concluding the over with a legitimate delivery. Further, he conceded four runs on it and Harpreet summed up the 16th over with a boundary. Both the batter earned 31 runs from the over and the left-arm seamer from Mumbai become the bowler to bowl the joint most expensive over of the season. 

Smoked!

Record!

Could be true though!

Shocked

Sam Curran made a mockery outta him!

A rare sight

Just relax

Tense environment

Banged!

Correct

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all