IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter lauds carnage from Curran-Bhatia duo to smash Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs
Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in a single over against Punjab Kings|
(IPL)
T20 is such a format where the bowlers generally end up on an expensive side but when they get slaughtered by the batters in a single over it becomes a nightmare for them. Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia caused the same kind of pain and agony for Arjun Tendulkar as they smashed him for 31 runs.
Punjab Kings have ensured that the spectators will witness a high-scoring contest by posting a total of 214/8 in the first innings. The run rate looked to be heading for a fall when they were reduced to 83/4 but the partnership between Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia helped them stage a recovery and also post a challenging total for the opposition. The duo attacked every bowler but they delivered a day to forget for Arjun Tendulkar scoring 31 runs in his single over.
Arjun was bowling the 16th over of the innings and the innings had entered death overs. Sam Curran started the over with a six straight over mid-off and the bowler followed it with a wide faltering under pressure. Curran then smashed a boundary towards the third man and rotated the strike on the fourth delivery to Bhatia. The Madhya Pradesh based cricketer then scored 10 runs in the next two balls to rub salt to the wounds of Arjun Tendulkar.
The bowler was to face some more carnage but his own blunder was the cause of it. Arjun bowled a no ball next instead of concluding the over with a legitimate delivery. Further, he conceded four runs on it and Harpreet summed up the 16th over with a boundary. Both the batter earned 31 runs from the over and the left-arm seamer from Mumbai become the bowler to bowl the joint most expensive over of the season.
Smoked!
Record!
Arjun tendulkar made a new record under Rohit Sharma's Captaincy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 22, 2023
31 runs in a over#MiVsPbks pic.twitter.com/OiXfBAbZr6
Could be true though!
#PBKSvsMI— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 22, 2023
Sachin to Arjun right nowpic.twitter.com/SZLMQZnuqt
Shocked
MUMBAI INDIANS SHOCKED— ; (@AIH183no) April 22, 2023
ARJUN TENDULKAR CONCEDED 31 RUNS IN THE 16TH OVER. pic.twitter.com/UZQPTVZ3WJ
Sam Curran made a mockery outta him!
Arjun Tendulkar has actually been bowling pretty well and the one over I missed he got smoked for 31. pic.twitter.com/aPNvoEwRJo— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 22, 2023
A rare sight
Oh Curran Arjun happening in IPL#MIvsPBKS— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 22, 2023
Just relax
Arjun Tendulakar returning to dressing room knowing he’s a son of Sachin Tendulkar and uska koi kuch bigad bhi sakta pic.twitter.com/FLm2Oyukj6— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) April 22, 2023
Tense environment
#MIvsPBKS— Pulkit (@PulkitK107) April 22, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar talking to his mom in the dressing room rn:- pic.twitter.com/rOdBYnRMX1
Banged!
Sam Curran facing Arjun Tendulkar's Yorker be like 🔥#MIvsPBKS #IPL2O23 #SamCurran pic.twitter.com/QP3d39cDPR— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 22, 2023
Correct
Arjun Tendulkar in dressing room today 😬#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/oWjzO9dTpm— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) April 22, 2023