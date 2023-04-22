IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter lauds carnage from Curran-Bhatia duo to smash Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs

The bowler was to face some more carnage but his own blunder was the cause of it. Arjun bowled a no ball next instead of concluding the over with a legitimate delivery. Further, he conceded four runs on it and Harpreet summed up the 16th over with a boundary. Both the batter earned 31 runs from the over and the left-arm seamer from Mumbai become the bowler to bowl the joint most expensive over of the season.