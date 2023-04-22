More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter trolls Prabhsimran for burning review on Arjun's toe-crushing yorker

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Prabhsimran Singh on a score of 26

DRS often assists batters to save themselves from being victims of wrong umpiring decisions but they face the flak when they burn a review. Prabhsimran Singh suffered the same fate against Mumbai Indians as he wasted a review after falling victim to Arjun Tendulkar’s inch-perfect yorker.

While facing the Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings got off to a good start in the first innings as they were well-poised at 58/1 by the end of six overs. Prabhsimran Singh looked in good touch but he was sent back to the pavilion by Arjun Tendulkar and that extracted some life from PBKS’ innings by hampering their scoring momentum. Prabhsimran opted for a review in the hope of saving himself but things did not turn out well for him as he faced a lot of criticism from the viewers for wasting a review. 

Arjun Tendulkar was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Prabhsimran was on strike to play the fourth delivery. No one would have expected what Arjun was aiming to pull off and it surprised the batter as well. The bowler nailed an inswinging yorker and the batter failed to get his bat down in time. The delivery sneaked under the willow and struck the back foot of the batter. The decision looked plumb and so the umpire raised his finger in response to the appeal by the bowler. 

Prabhsimran immediately opted for review but the replays showed a big gap between the bat and the ball. The ball-tracking further proved that the delivery was crashing straight into the base of the middle stump, spelling doom for the batter. The PBKS opener had to depart as a result and faced a grilling on social media platform for burning a review. 

