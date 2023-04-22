IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Twitter trolls Prabhsimran for burning review on Arjun's toe-crushing yorker

Arjun Tendulkar was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Prabhsimran was on strike to play the fourth delivery. No one would have expected what Arjun was aiming to pull off and it surprised the batter as well. The bowler nailed an inswinging yorker and the batter failed to get his bat down in time. The delivery sneaked under the willow and struck the back foot of the batter. The decision looked plumb and so the umpire raised his finger in response to the appeal by the bowler.