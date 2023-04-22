IPL 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as KL Rahul's sluggish 68 costs LSG 7-run defeat in chase of 136 against GT

In response, KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers perfectly set the stage for a dominant victory with a 55-run stand in 6.3 overs. Yet, once the latter fell victim to Rashid Khan's brilliance, it was a struggle for the hosts out in the middle albeit Krunal's run-a-ball 23 seemed to be enough to set up the win. However, skipper Rahul seemed to have no impetus at all as he scored just 18 runs off his last 23 balls while wickets kept falling at the other end. With all hopes pinned on him for the victory, the batter departed on the second ball of the last over for 68 from 61 balls. The next three balls all featured wickets, including two run-outs, in a clinical display by Mohit Sharma who ended with two scalps to his name. Noor Ahmad was the other star bowler with figures of 4-0-16-2, their efforts enough to secure Gujarat Titans a famous victory.