IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep leads PBKS to 13-run victory with four-wicket haul

Arshdeep needed to defend 16 runs from six balls but he never allowed MI to get even close to a victory. The left-arm seamer was bowling full and straight aiming at the middle stump. Also, he dismissed two batters in the over breaking the middle stump into two on both occasions. The India seamer summed up the game with figures of 4-0-29-4 and was the chief architect of the win for the visitors.