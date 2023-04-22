IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep leads PBKS to 13-run victory with four-wicket haul
Arshdeep Singh picked four wickets in the game against MI|
Punjab Kings secured their fourth win of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians beating the hosts by 13 runs courtesy of Arshdeep Singh’s accuracy in the death overs. Arshdeep picked four wickets against MI while Sam Curran made a crucial contribution with the bat playing a knock of 55 runs.
In match no. 31 of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The partnership between Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia for the fifth wicket was the main feature of the PBKS’ innings as they posted a total of 214/8. Curran smashed 55 runs from 29 balls while Bhatia scored 41 runs from 28 balls in the first innings. Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla picked a couple of wickets each for the hosts.
Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav were the heroes in the chase for MI as they scored 67 and 57 runs respectively but their efforts went in vain in the end. Tim David was the lone warrior battling on the field with a cameo of 25 runs from 13 balls but Arshdeep Singh’s final over was too hot to handle for the MI batters.
Arshdeep needed to defend 16 runs from six balls but he never allowed MI to get even close to a victory. The left-arm seamer was bowling full and straight aiming at the middle stump. Also, he dismissed two batters in the over breaking the middle stump into two on both occasions. The India seamer summed up the game with figures of 4-0-29-4 and was the chief architect of the win for the visitors.
Game changer
Stump breaker,— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 22, 2023
Game changer!
Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls 😄#MIvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/ZnpuNzeF7x
Iconic
This pic will he iconic forever in remembrance for Arshdeep Singh🔥 pic.twitter.com/NA1Ht5CAvj— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐂𝐒𝐊 (@SergioCSKK) April 22, 2023
Just Arshdeep things
Cost of one LED stump is around 24 lakh rupees. Arshdeep Singh is legend. He broke two. #IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/WqRzqRWDBf— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 22, 2023
LOL
Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/zYfmLGDLIg— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 22, 2023
Artist Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh - The Artist 🔥#MIvsPBKS | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/YrggfhaTY8— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 22, 2023
Super
Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump. 🔥 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/kiLyEsqMKq— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 22, 2023
Applause
Appreciation tweet for Arshdeep singh pic.twitter.com/tMq0ROja06— Kevin (@imkevin149) April 22, 2023
Smashed
Arshdeep Singh breaks middle stump bowling to Tilak Verma in the final over #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/M8bOuwGQFm— Vecna is cursed (@forza4hz) April 22, 2023
Lit af
Arshdeep Singh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qqiXYLTLgH— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2023
Back to back
Arshdeep singh broke 2 stumps in back to back balls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zr6RtoPMWG— 𝙍𝘿𝙆 #LEO (@Goatcheeku_18) April 22, 2023