IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Twitter in disbelief as Rahane switches from ABD to Sachin with two breathtaking shots
BCCI
Modern problems require modern solutions and with T20s fast becoming an issue for the once-renowned Ajinkya Rahane, the batter made a comeback for the ages in a new avatar. Rahane first played an audacious reverse scoop to stun the Eden Gardens, only to follow it up with a sumptuous cover drive.
Chennai Super Kings ran away with their explosive batting in the first innings of their encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening as they raced to 169/2 with four overs still to go. While such a performance was to be expected given the flat nature of the deck in play in the City of Joy, few could have imagined Ajinkya Rahane would end up with the most unconventional shots in the innings while the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were breathing fire at the iconic venue.
Rahane came to the crease in the eighth over with the score reading 73/1 but looked a bit tame compared to his outlandish brand of batting in the season so far. However, the veteran soon dispelled all worries of a return to convention when Umesh Yadav returned for his second spell of the game in the 14th over. The 34-year-old kicked off proceedings with a full-faced slash across the line to dislodge the ball in the leg-side stands for a six but it was the two balls that followed that had the Twitterati holding their heads in their hands.
Yadav countered with a straight back-of-a-length delivery, only to be left in shock when Rahane twisted his body and reverse scooped a ball for six right over the wicket-keeper's head with a shot reminiscent of AB de Villiers. The right-arm quick hoped to limit the damage with a fullish delivery outside off but Rahane had an answer ready as a gorgeously-timed cover drive split the gap to race to the boundary, as if a reminder to the world that Rahane still had all his class intact.
