IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Twitter in disbelief as Rahane switches from ABD to Sachin with two breathtaking shots

Rahane came to the crease in the eighth over with the score reading 73/1 but looked a bit tame compared to his outlandish brand of batting in the season so far. However, the veteran soon dispelled all worries of a return to convention when Umesh Yadav returned for his second spell of the game in the 14th over. The 34-year-old kicked off proceedings with a full-faced slash across the line to dislodge the ball in the leg-side stands for a six but it was the two balls that followed that had the Twitterati holding their heads in their hands.