IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts as bails deny Jadeja a run-out before Dhoni messes up Take two

On the last ball of the ninth over, Jadeja fired in a quick straight ball to Roy who slammed it back down the track towards the left-arm spinner. Highly aware of his surroundings, the Indian veteran showed immaculate cricketing IQ to, in one swift movement, catch and flick the Kookaburra onto the non-striker's wickets in the hope of catching the backing-up Rinku off-guard. However, Jadeja was left shocked when he turned around to check the fate of his attempt as the ball brushed by the stumps to send a bail briefly into the air before it lodged back perfectly into the grooves. Nevertheless, the dismayed bowler chased after the ball to limit the damage and was offered another opportunity with Roy stranded away from his crease at the striker's end after some miscommunication.