IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts as bails deny Jadeja a run-out before Dhoni messes up Take two

IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Twitter reacts as bail denies Jadeja a run-out before Dhoni messes up take two
MS Dhoni and Jason Roy engage in a race to the stumps|
Every sporting spectacle requires a bit of fortune to buoy the underdogs and Kolkata Knight Riders certainly had their share of it on Sunday. Down and out in a chase of 236, KKR were offered a new lease of life when both Jadeja and Dhoni failed to effect simple run-outs on the same delivery.
Chennai Super Kings laid out the foundation for a third win on the trot with an outlandish batting effort that saw them pile up 235/4 in the first innings at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday. To add to Kolkata Knight Riders' misery, the visitors' new-ball bowlers breathed fire to restrict the hosts to 38/2 in the powerplay while marquee batters Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were outdone by the ninth over itself. In walked Rinku Singh with expectations of pulling off another miracle to join a half-fit Jason Roy, who was dealing in boundaries after sustaining a muscle pull while fielding. However, all hopes of the Purple Army were nearly cut off just three balls after their skipper departed only for Lady Fortune to step in and ensure they live to fight some more.
On the last ball of the ninth over, Jadeja fired in a quick straight ball to Roy who slammed it back down the track towards the left-arm spinner. Highly aware of his surroundings, the Indian veteran showed immaculate cricketing IQ to, in one swift movement, catch and flick the Kookaburra onto the non-striker's wickets in the hope of catching the backing-up Rinku off-guard. However, Jadeja was left shocked when he turned around to check the fate of his attempt as the ball brushed by the stumps to send a bail briefly into the air before it lodged back perfectly into the grooves. Nevertheless, the dismayed bowler chased after the ball to limit the damage and was offered another opportunity with Roy stranded away from his crease at the striker's end after some miscommunication.
With the Englishman struggling to move optimally, Jadeja's throw to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni seemed to spell his doom, only for the 40-year-old to somehow fumble while collecting the delivery. Roy put in a despairing dive, further hurrying the opposition skipper whose eventual flick towards the stumps ended up missing the sticks altogether from a distance of less than a foot. The Twitterati was left amused by all the action that unfolded on the delivery and took to social media to express their reactions.
2 missed chances
Misery
Run-out missed twice on a single delivery 🤣— mon (@4sacinom) April 23, 2023
Thala misses
Thala missed a run out same ball. Rinku Juju >> Thala Juju— Saket Bajaj (@notSaketH) April 23, 2023
Roy could be a nightmare
Why this almost run out seems like a nightmare for csk?? 😭😭😭😭— Pooja jain ✨ (@BurgirKhatamBro) April 23, 2023
Pls get these two out soon.
Bails didn't get dislodge
Hi cheeka sir....Why don't Rinku Singh 's runout is not considered as out now..please reply sir— Marsha.S (@MarshaS88966391) April 23, 2023
Run out Missed
Rinku run out இல்லையா??? #Rinku— டுவிட்டர் தமிழன் (@Rass00783536) April 23, 2023
Freak
What even was that freakish runout but not runout attempt man...😂😂😂— Lelouch VI Britannia (@itsDrLelouch) April 23, 2023
Iconic
that would've been an iconic run out by Jadeja had the bails fallen off #KKRvCSK— Username Whatsoever (@UWhatsoever) April 23, 2023
Unbelievable
Dhoni side runout Miss ayindi ga 🤣— 🦅★ Just Do ★🦅 (@Kalyanfied) April 23, 2023
Big one
Big Messup between Rinku Singh and Jason Roy. Jason narrowly escaped a run out. #jasonroy#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/RhHlk2ngJM— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 23, 2023