IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh picked four wickets against MI|
(IPL)
Punjab Kings won their fourth game of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring affair where both the teams scored in excess of 200.PBKS skipper Sam Curan credited his team for the victory while Arshdeep Singh revealed that he had shortened his run up to tackle the no-ball problem.
The spectators witnessed a high-scoring contest between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians but the former came out at the top thanks to Arshdepp’s incredible spell. Batting first, PBKS posted a total of 214/8 as Sam Curran smashed 55 runs from 29 balls while Harpreet Singh Bhatia contributed 41 runs from 28 balls.
Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries for MI but could not ensure a win for the team. Tim David showed some resistance with a cameo of 25 runs from 13 balls but Arshdeep’s accuracy in the final over led to a 13-run win for PBKS.
Reflecting on the result, the winning team’s captain Sam Curran stated that the win was a massive positive for them and the credit goes to a clinical team effort.
Pretty special. What an amazing ground. The environment is incredible here. It (the win) is a massive positive for us. I don't think I should be getting the Man of the Match considering how the boys closed the game out there. Without Shikhar, we know we had to take that responsibility. Our group is coming together really well. Shikhar will be fit soon. We won 4 out of the 7 games and it is not a bad place to be. Have got great support from the management and the local guys. The boys are enjoying themselves, and it is still a long way to go and the important thing is enjoy the game and don't put too much pressure on ourselves.
After his last over brilliance, Arshdeep stated that he was nervous while bowling the final over of the game but held his nerve in the end.
Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Danny (Morrison) you should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120.
Rohit Sharma admitted that the bowling in death overs was the root cause of the problem and that they would be looking to overcome it in the upcoming fixtures.
(On their death bowling) Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that. Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Sky) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs.
Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma also praised his teammate Arshdepp SIngh for bowling in tight areas when the team needed it most.
Obviously, because we do it in the nets, we are able to do it in the match. It’s not a wonder or magic thing. He works in the nets, around the wicket, over the wicket and wide Yorkers. His hard work paid off today.