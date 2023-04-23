IPL 2023, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kohli mocks Jos Buttler with dummy applause after his dismissal
Virat Kohli celebrated Buttler's wicket in a passionate manner|
(IPL)
Virat Kohli is one of the most enthusiastic characters cricket has ever witnessed and he never leaves an opportunity to make waves with his antics on the field. The Indian star did the same against Rajasthan Royals with a sarcastic celebration to send off Jos Buttler after his dismissal for a duck.
Wearing green for the first time in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well against Rajasthan Royals and posted a total of 189/9. Walking in to chase a challenging total, RR experienced a horrendous start as they lost Jos Buttler on the fourth ball of the first over. An inswinging beauty from Mohammed Siraj was the cause of Buttler’s debacle but Virat Kohli’s celebration made it worth watching.
Siraj opened the proceedings for the home team and the England opener was facing the fourth ball of the over. He bowled a delivery nipping back in and the batter played outside the line. The middle stump was uprooted as a result and Buttler was dismissed for a duck. Kohli was jumping with joy after the dismissal as usual but pulled out a celebration that garnered a lot of attention.
The Indian ace batter had a smile while looking at the batter and clapped while looking in his direction in a sarcastic manner. Viewers also reacted on social media and expressed their emotions on Twitter.
What a send off!
Virat Kohli Chakka celebration after Siraj bowled Jos Buttler for duck. Why Kohli is such a clown?— StatpaddersOut (@StatpaddersOut) April 23, 2023
#RCBvRR #RRvsRCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/uewEuZtQR8
Extraordinary stuff!
𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023
An extraordinary delivery THAT 💪🏻@mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets!
#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/YE4ge4tAU0
Shameless mocking
Kohli mocking Buttler for golden duck 😭such a shameless— 𝙁𝙡𝙚𝙭🕷️ (@flexxxstic) April 23, 2023
Toxic fans
Virat kohli out in Zero— 🅰️𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@ThatOldANK) April 23, 2023
But toxic kohli fans blaming Dinesh kartik, Willey, Lomror, Shahbaz & 23rd April
Most toxic fan base for a Reason 🙂🙂🔥#RCBvsRR #Buttler pic.twitter.com/pXvndU6jNI
Love ducks
Trent boult bowled virat kohli— Cos m too good ! (@itsmnisk) April 23, 2023
And then
Siraj bowled jos buttler 🎯
Both of them loves duck in today match #RCBvsRR
Gone!
Virat kohli , jos buttler 🥲🥲🥲 #RCBvsRR— Abhiiiiiiiii (@avinashabhi203) April 23, 2023
What to say
Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler today pic.twitter.com/vpiruisYAC— Titli 🦋 (@happysiingle) April 23, 2023
Emulated
Jos buttler now has emulated kl rahul kohli in last 2innings.— $veer (@swapcasm7) April 23, 2023
He will play like abd vs csk 😭
Tata bye-bye!
First Kohli duck and now Buttler duck.— Ritvik (@kohli_fanatic) April 23, 2023
Khatam tata goodbye gaya 👋
Indeed
Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli today 😂🌟🥹 pic.twitter.com/Mch6IC8AqM— Akash Rajput ✪ (@imARajput_) April 23, 2023