IPL 2023, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts as Kohli mocks Jos Buttler with dummy applause after his dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli celebrated Buttler's wicket in a passionate manner

Virat Kohli is one of the most enthusiastic characters cricket has ever witnessed and he never leaves an opportunity to make waves with his antics on the field. The Indian star did the same against Rajasthan Royals with a sarcastic celebration to send off Jos Buttler after his dismissal for a duck.

Wearing green for the first time in IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore started off well against Rajasthan Royals and posted a total of 189/9. Walking in to chase a challenging total, RR experienced a horrendous start as they lost Jos Buttler on the fourth ball of the first over. An inswinging beauty from Mohammed Siraj was the cause of Buttler’s debacle but Virat Kohli’s celebration made it worth watching. 

Siraj opened the proceedings for the home team and the England opener was facing the fourth ball of the over. He bowled a delivery nipping back in and the batter played outside the line. The middle stump was uprooted as a result and Buttler was dismissed for a duck. Kohli was jumping with joy after the dismissal as usual but pulled out a celebration that garnered a lot of attention. 

The Indian ace batter had a smile while looking at the batter and clapped while looking in his direction in a sarcastic manner. Viewers also reacted on social media and expressed their emotions on Twitter. 

