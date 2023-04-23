IPL 2023, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Boult stomping at ball in fit of rage after umpire interrupts run up
Trent Boult picked a couple of wickets against RCB|
(IPL)
Bowlers often don’t hesitate to express their emotions on a cricket field but some incidents trigger their emotions such that it leads to an exceptional reaction. Trent Boult showcased his displeasure against RCB by stomping at the ball angrily after the umpire halted his run-up midway.
Royal Challengers Bangalore got to a blistering start against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they raced to 135/2 by the end of 13 overs. Faf du Plessis scored a half-century while Glenn Maxwell was well on his way to a hundred after scoring his fifty. Apart from the fireworks produced by du Plessis and Maxwell, there was another heated moment in the field when Trent Boult switched on his angry mode.
It was the 13th over of the innings and Glenn Maxwell was ready to face the Kiwi left-arm seamer on the third ball. However, just when Boult started his run-up, the umpire stopped him in his tracks. Boult was visibly upset with the umpire and stomped the ball in a fit of rage.
Twitterati also noticed the incident and expressed their emotions on social media.
