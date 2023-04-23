More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Samson irked with umpires as time-out refusal causes Sangakkara's ejection

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Samson irked with umpires as time-out refusal causes Sangakkara's ejection

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sanju Samson was seen annoyed in the game against RCB

Umpires play a crucial role in regulating cricket matches but sometimes their decisions can annoy and confuse the fielding captain. A similar incident occurred with Samson when he was involved in an argument with the umpire over time out as Kumar Sangakkara also got involved in the miscommunication.

After losing two quick wickets against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore staged an excellent recovery thanks to a steady partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. RCB were poised at 62/2 by the end of the powerplay but an incident after that involving RR captain Sanju Samson and head coach Kumar Sangakkara grabbed all the limelight. 

After the end of the sixth over, Sanju Samson was seen arguing with the umpire over whether they have been awarded a strategic timeout as desired. Even Sangakkara assumed that the team had opted for timeout and walked onto the middle of the ground. However, the umpire had to explain to Samson that it was just a break in the play and not the strategic time-out yet. The incident also made social media go berserk with a lots of users commenting on the sequence of events that occurred at the venue. 

