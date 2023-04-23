IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as CSK bring misery to KKR in the City of Joy with bullish 49-run triumph
The Yellow Army took over the Eden Gardens on Sunday|
BCCI
Chennai Super Kings proved to be too good for the Kolkata Knight Riders on all accounts at the Eden Gardens to go top of the table with a massive victory. The visitors piled on a huge score of 235/5 on the back of some explosive hitting before regular wickets by the bowlers kept the hosts down to
Chennai Super Kings registered a third win on the trot on Sunday to get their points tally into double digits with what was their fifth win of the season in seven games. Rivals Kolkata Knight Riders continued to struggle with their team combinations and took a massive hit in net ren rate to put a severe dent in their play-off hopes, succumbing to a fourth successive defeat.
Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation for CSK with a 73-run stand in just 7.3 overs before the former departed to a peach of a googly from Suyash Sharma, who was KKR's best bowler on the day with figures of 4-0-29-1. Thereon, Ajinkya Rahane took the reins and unleashed onto his opponents a flurry of boundaries, studding his unbeaten 29-ball 71 with six boundaries and five maximums. Once Conway departed for his 56 off 40 deliveries, Shivam Dube carried on from exactly where the Kiwi had left off, taking just 20 deliveries to reach his half-century. An 18-run cameo off eight balls from Ravindra Jadeja further compounded KKR's misery and left them with their work cut out.
In response, the hosts had to send Sunil Narine out to open alongside Narayan Jagadeesan after Jason Roy took a knock while fielding but the tactic backfired as the Caribbean spinner lasted just three deliveries. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer tried to steady the innings with scores of 20 and 27 respectively but both had to return to the pavilion while attempting to change gears. Roy did emerge to bat thereafter and gave the home crowd some hope with a blistering 61 off 26 deliveries but it proved to be too little too late for the Purple Army as Maheesh Theekshana eventually bowled over the Englishman, eventually returning an impressive 2/32. A late outburst from Rinku Singh saved the team the blushes as his unbeaten 33-ball 53 took the side to a respectable 186/8.
Ravi Shashtri didn't like it!
April 23, 2023
Fuming
Umpire asking for side on angle and Ravi shastri in the background saying "common man.." 😂😂— Rohith (@rohithk13) April 23, 2023
Unexpected
Ravi Shastri fuming on the Third umpire😂😂😂😂😂— Yokesh C R (@YokeshCR1) April 23, 2023
Angry Ravi
Ravi Shastri is Fuming in the Com box 😭— WTF Cricket (@CricketWtf) April 23, 2023
True
Ms definitely have a soft spot for him! No one can convince me otherwise! https://t.co/DfYjyFHbm3— Manii || CSK 💛 (@maniix11) April 23, 2023
Table topper
Table topper, first half completed #CSK #IPL2O23 #cskvskkr #MSDhoni #ipl pic.twitter.com/SDkSKnMvst— Devashish Paul (@devashish__paul) April 23, 2023
The real Kings
Csk at the top 😍🔥#KKRvCSK#KKRvsCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Njn0fkhxAz— Nitin yadav (@Nitinyada7) April 23, 2023
Good old times
Back to good old #Whistlepodu times! #Yellove💛 on top! #Roar for #CSK pic.twitter.com/fnJlFg4QAl— Venkat Parthasarathy 🇮🇳 (@Venkrek) April 23, 2023
Thala
CSK on Thalapathy position 🙏🏻— PrayushKhanna🤴 (@prayushkhanna12) April 23, 2023
Just CSK things
Rahane at 3, Dube at 4.— Ahmed (@MdOsamah7) April 23, 2023
Sounds like the Worst lineup in other teams. But, this is CSK fellas. And the captain here is MSD.
Whatever he touches, turns to Gold.#CSKvsKKR#IPL