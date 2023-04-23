IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as CSK bring misery to KKR in the City of Joy with bullish 49-run triumph

In response, the hosts had to send Sunil Narine out to open alongside Narayan Jagadeesan after Jason Roy took a knock while fielding but the tactic backfired as the Caribbean spinner lasted just three deliveries. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer tried to steady the innings with scores of 20 and 27 respectively but both had to return to the pavilion while attempting to change gears. Roy did emerge to bat thereafter and gave the home crowd some hope with a blistering 61 off 26 deliveries but it proved to be too little too late for the Purple Army as Maheesh Theekshana eventually bowled over the Englishman, eventually returning an impressive 2/32. A late outburst from Rinku Singh saved the team the blushes as his unbeaten 33-ball 53 took the side to a respectable 186/8.