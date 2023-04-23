More Options

IPL 2023| Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore outplays Rajasthan Royals by seven runs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RCB beat RR by seven runs in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped up to the fifth position in the points table of IPL 2023 after beating Rajasthan Royals by a margin of seven runs in a highly competitive clash. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell smashed fifties while Harshal Patel scalped three wickets in the death to seal matters.

Rajasthan Royals invited Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first at the Chinnaswamy anticipating that chasing will be an easier option on the surface. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored half-centuries, with knocks of 62 and 77 runs respectively, helping the team post a challenging total of 189/9 on the scoreboard. As for the visitors, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma picked two wickets each. 

Walking in to chase, RR had a troublesome start as they lost Jos Buttler in the first over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal scored 47 and 52 runs respectively to keep the visitors alive in the chase. Harshal Patel picked three wickets while Mohammed Siraj conceded 39 runs while taking a single wicket. 

Dhruv Jurel played an unbeaten cameo of 34 runs from 16 balls but his efforts went in vain as RR ended up seven runs short of the target 

