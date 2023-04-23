IPL 2023| Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore outplays Rajasthan Royals by seven runs
RCB beat RR by seven runs in IPL 2023|
(IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore jumped up to the fifth position in the points table of IPL 2023 after beating Rajasthan Royals by a margin of seven runs in a highly competitive clash. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell smashed fifties while Harshal Patel scalped three wickets in the death to seal matters.
Rajasthan Royals invited Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first at the Chinnaswamy anticipating that chasing will be an easier option on the surface. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored half-centuries, with knocks of 62 and 77 runs respectively, helping the team post a challenging total of 189/9 on the scoreboard. As for the visitors, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma picked two wickets each.
Walking in to chase, RR had a troublesome start as they lost Jos Buttler in the first over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal scored 47 and 52 runs respectively to keep the visitors alive in the chase. Harshal Patel picked three wickets while Mohammed Siraj conceded 39 runs while taking a single wicket.
Dhruv Jurel played an unbeaten cameo of 34 runs from 16 balls but his efforts went in vain as RR ended up seven runs short of the target
Spinners bouncer
April 23, 2023
Really unreal
Unreal ball from Wanindu Hasaranga surprises Sanju Samson and wicket keeper. What a ball!#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/2PD50EiTDf— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 23, 2023
What is this pitch
Hasaranga almost bowled a bouncer what kinda pitch is that man 😂 #RCBvsRR— Sùjith (@Sk_twitzz) April 23, 2023
Two sides!
Boys have two sides ( Virat Kohli)#RCBvsRR— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2023
infront of love infront of friends pic.twitter.com/vl9kY8PqRv
One more
Another win for RCB under Virat Kohli the captain. 🔥#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/F50ZqkAWsd— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2023
What a win!
Winning moment for Royal Challengers Bangalore. What a day and what a win by Virat Kohli RCB. #RCBvsRR #ViratKohli #RoyalChallengersBangalore pic.twitter.com/1794Wv9jnE— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 23, 2023
Why this?
That is the main difference between King & Ling 😌— Kriti Singh (@Kritiitweetss) April 23, 2023
👑 Babar vs Boult
🙂 Chokli vs Boult #rcbvsrr #RRvRCB #rrvrcb #ipl pic.twitter.com/KkzF0ua1yN
The whole story
RCB story in this match #RCBvRR #RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis Glenn Maxwell maxi chahal lomror Willey pic.twitter.com/XaV5CjM0v0— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 23, 2023
Never change
Something will never change, never ever. Virat Kohli and his aggression ❤️ #RCBvsRR— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 23, 2023
Today 6 months ago vs Pak pic.twitter.com/PzxeBqDnEZ
Run machine!
Maxi is unstoppable🔥#RCB #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/QQX54NBicB— 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 23, 2023