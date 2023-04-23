IPL 2023| Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore outplays Rajasthan Royals by seven runs

Rajasthan Royals invited Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first at the Chinnaswamy anticipating that chasing will be an easier option on the surface. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell both scored half-centuries, with knocks of 62 and 77 runs respectively, helping the team post a challenging total of 189/9 on the scoreboard. As for the visitors, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma picked two wickets each.