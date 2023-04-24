IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Who said what ft. MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane
Dhoni mania was all over Eden Gardens on Sunday.|
(IPL/BCCI)
On Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders endured four successive defeat in IPL 2023, leading them to languish at eighth on the points table. Ajinkya Rahane, who was alongside Purple and Gold Brigade last time, was the architect of CSK’s thumping victory, as he guided them to take to the top.
Despite having injury concerns all over the place, Chennai Super Kings appear to be the team to beat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023. The Yellow Army, led by immortal MS Dhoni, showed their mettle yet again in Match 33 of the season, handing KKR a humiliating 49-run loss in their own backyard.
Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 20 balls) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) got CSK off to a rousing start, stitching a 73-run stand for the opening wicket to set the tone. Then Ajinkya Rahane (71* off 29 balls) and Shivam Dube took over (50 off 21 balls), and took their side to post the highest total at the venue – 235/4. They blasted as many as 18 sixes and 14 fours to get there against a bowling attack that seemed lackluster, to say the least.
In response, KKR, as usual, suffered a top-order collapse after the wickets of N Jagadeesan and Sunil Narine left them reeling at 1 for 2. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship but failed to bat as fluently as their counterparts did earlier in the evening. But Jason Roy and Rinku Singh gave their best, smashing 26-ball 61 and 33-ball 53 not out respectively to take their side to a respectable 186/8. Unfortunately, they required support from others to achieve the monumental target.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Conway, who moved to second on the Orange Cap chart after four half-centuries on the trot, gave credit to Gaikwad for often giving CSK a bright start. The Kiwi added by mentioning how much value MS Dhoni adds to any squad.
Yeah, I think my partnership with Rutu calms the nerves. A lot of credit needs to go to Rutu. Just trying to be as clear as possible. I've always had an issue with the ball on the body, but have been getting over it. By using my feet [against spinners], I get into good positions and get momentum. The culture we have here in Chennai is very special and for us, it's about continuing this momentum. Certainly, having MS makes us feel like every game is like a home fixture.
KKR skipper Rana gave credit to Rahane for setting the stage on fire at Eden Gardens. At the same time, he admitted his side has been repeating mistakes which are leading them to miserable results one after another.
Need to give credit to Jinx (Rahane) for carrying out whatever he was attempting. It's difficult to digest being taken for 235 runs on that pitch. We have not been improving in the tournament. If we keep repeating our mistakes in such a big tournament against big teams, we are going to be behind. We needed to have a good start [in the powerplay] chasing such a big score, but couldn't get it and we were always behind in the game.
Rahane, the Player of the Match, revealed he has been enjoying fruitful outings in IPL 2023 just because having a clear mindset. Not to forget, Rahane’s resurgence as No. 3 helped CSK’s batting order to be more flexible.
Just a clear mindset and nothing else. If that's right, you can do anything and so just wanted to keep my mind clear. The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small. Ruturaj batted very well and I just wanted to be positive. I enjoyed all the knocks this season and I feel my best is yet to come. Great learning to play under MS. Played under him in India and played under him at CSK for the first time. Whatever he says, you listen.
Before saying anything else, Dhoni thanked CSK fans to come in large numbers at Eden Gardens, which seemed more like their home venue. Then he lauded each of his teammates to keep the pressure on the opposition throughout the game until they registered their third triumph on the trot.
Thanks to the support they [the crowd] came in big numbers. Whenever there's the next KKR game, they will come to support them. Yes, the fast bowlers and spinners have been doing their job. We always kept the pressure on the opposition and if you see their batting line-up, they have big hitters down the order and we respect that. I keep it simple. Whoever is injured, can't do anything. I see who looks better prepared and see the youngster who can get the chance and motivate him. I hope it keeps going - not the injuries but the performance (laughs). What is also important is when you realize the potential of someone you let him bat the way he wants (on Rahane). Whatever your strength is be positive and enjoy it. And the second thing is to try to give him the best position to score runs. Someone has to sacrifice the position.