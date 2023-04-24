IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK | Who said what ft. MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane

Thanks to the support they [the crowd] came in big numbers. Whenever there's the next KKR game, they will come to support them. Yes, the fast bowlers and spinners have been doing their job. We always kept the pressure on the opposition and if you see their batting line-up, they have big hitters down the order and we respect that. I keep it simple. Whoever is injured, can't do anything. I see who looks better prepared and see the youngster who can get the chance and motivate him. I hope it keeps going - not the injuries but the performance (laughs). What is also important is when you realize the potential of someone you let him bat the way he wants (on Rahane). Whatever your strength is be positive and enjoy it. And the second thing is to try to give him the best position to score runs. Someone has to sacrifice the position.

MS Dhoni