IPL 2023, SRH vs DC | Twitter praises Bhuvneshwar for turning back clock with toe-crushing yorker
Axar Patel was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with an accurate yorker|
(IPL)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has faced a lot of criticism in recent years for not being at his best but when he is on the song, he bamboozles batters with his swing. The Indian pacer displayed his capability once again outplaying Axar Patel with a toe-crushing yorker which nipped back in the air.
Delhi Capitals’ struggle continued in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the team scored 138/7 by the end of 19 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three crucial wickets while Bhuvneshwar was the second-best bowler with the kind of swing he produced throughout the innings. It was his magical inswinger that dismissed Axar Patel and grabbed the limelight.
The Indian pacer was bowling the 18th over of the innings and Axar Patel was facing the ball with an intention of steering the run rate. However, Bhuvi had other plans and he bowled a yorker to the left-handed batter. Axar was going to flick the ball but the ball swung back into him sharply and the batter completely missed the line of the delivery.
Twitter users also noticed the bowling brilliance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and showered praise on him for his toe-crushing yorker.
Vintage Bhuvi is back!
Wow. What a Yorker by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Inject this in my veinsssss. 🔥 #SRHvsDC #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/L31N6WGlIQ— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 24, 2023
Wat a Bowling!!!🔥🔥#DCvsSRH #bhuvaneshwar #Cricket #IPL2023
Finished bhuvi> prime ghumra.— Iconic (@Iconic98488754) April 24, 2023
What a spell by bhuvi...— Shiva Kumar (@Mj180Shiva) April 24, 2023
Special mention to Bhuvi for his spectacular spell 🫡— 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) April 24, 2023
Bhuvi ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/KFKt3KgZaQ— Bleed Viratian♥️ (@saivardhan2018) April 24, 2023
Ha that's why , vintage Bhuvi is back— S. (@viratesque_18) April 24, 2023
Kuldeep showed how to score runs against bhuvi😂— Aryan kruger (@Aryanexists) April 24, 2023