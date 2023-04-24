More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter cries brainfade as DC batters get stranded in the middle causing comical run out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Anrich Nortje was run out due to a confusion with Ripal Patel

When a team is in trouble due to losing a lot of wickets, the run out becomes the worst mode of dismissal for them as it can further increase their worries. DC found themselves in a similar situation when Anrich Nortje was run out after the team had lost seven wickets earlier in the innings.

Brilliant effort from the bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad has ensured a low-scoring contest as Delhi Capitals ended up posting a total of 144/9 in the first innings. However, SRH’s bowling was not the only point of discussion amongst the spectators but a goof up between DC batters in the final over garnered a lot of attention. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to Ripal Patel on the second delivery and the batter dug it out to the deep square leg. Ripal Patel was intending to keep the strike and so he was eager to take two runs. However, Anrich Nortje wasn’t willing to run for the second as there was no chance of both batsmen making their crease. As soon as both of them completed a single, Ripal started running towards the striker's end to sneak a double. However, Nortje tried to send him back but his batting partner continued running. 

Seeing his partner running for a double, Nortje also started running a few moments later but it was too late. As the fielder threw the ball toward the wicketkeeper both batters found themselves in the middle of the pitch confused about what had transpired. 

Social media users also noticed the incident and called it a brain fade on Twitter

