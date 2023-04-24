IPL 2023 | Twitter cries brainfade as DC batters get stranded in the middle causing comical run out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to Ripal Patel on the second delivery and the batter dug it out to the deep square leg. Ripal Patel was intending to keep the strike and so he was eager to take two runs. However, Anrich Nortje wasn’t willing to run for the second as there was no chance of both batsmen making their crease. As soon as both of them completed a single, Ripal started running towards the striker's end to sneak a double. However, Nortje tried to send him back but his batting partner continued running.