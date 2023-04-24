IPL 2023 | Twitter cries brainfade as DC batters get stranded in the middle causing comical run out
Anrich Nortje was run out due to a confusion with Ripal Patel|
(IPL)
When a team is in trouble due to losing a lot of wickets, the run out becomes the worst mode of dismissal for them as it can further increase their worries. DC found themselves in a similar situation when Anrich Nortje was run out after the team had lost seven wickets earlier in the innings.
Brilliant effort from the bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad has ensured a low-scoring contest as Delhi Capitals ended up posting a total of 144/9 in the first innings. However, SRH’s bowling was not the only point of discussion amongst the spectators but a goof up between DC batters in the final over garnered a lot of attention.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker to Ripal Patel on the second delivery and the batter dug it out to the deep square leg. Ripal Patel was intending to keep the strike and so he was eager to take two runs. However, Anrich Nortje wasn’t willing to run for the second as there was no chance of both batsmen making their crease. As soon as both of them completed a single, Ripal started running towards the striker's end to sneak a double. However, Nortje tried to send him back but his batting partner continued running.
Seeing his partner running for a double, Nortje also started running a few moments later but it was too late. As the fielder threw the ball toward the wicketkeeper both batters found themselves in the middle of the pitch confused about what had transpired.
Social media users also noticed the incident and called it a brain fade on Twitter
Absolute brain fade moment!
That's not how DC should play!
#SRHvDC Looks like Delhi is brain faded here really very poor runnig between the wicket 2nd run out— papabooknews247 (@papabook247news) April 24, 2023
Nortje Run Out DC 139-8 after 19.2 overs
That was not Ripal!
Not Delhi batting, ripal Patel run out. Ok— bharathp (@bharath15906773) April 24, 2023
Is it? Don't think so!
they dont care about team performance. only their big pay cheques.— Nicholas Williams (@NicholasWi86784) April 24, 2023
No bad comments!
Pichipuk #SRH midha kuda odipothunnaru ante meerentha Erripukulu raa babuuu @DelhiCapitals 😂🙏— 💤 (@Borekottestabro) April 24, 2023
Who? DC? May be!
Chokers— sportzy 04 (@Sportzy04) April 24, 2023
More matches??
Need more at Delhi!!!Need more at Delhi!!!— Sunayana Chakraborty (@Sunayana999) April 24, 2023
Ishant be like: Abbe yaar DC nee
Asal inka ishant gadini adinchadam endi ra meeru @DelhiCapitals— king virat (@fienzian) April 24, 2023
That was one hilarious run out have ever seen!
Delhi capitals players competing with themselves for best run-outs.#DCvsSRH— Tilok chand (@TilokTiwari) April 24, 2023
You mean for throwing away theor wickets?
April 24, 2023