IPL 2023| Twitter criticises Jansen as his 'stupidity' rules SRH out of the contest against Delhi
Marco Jansen messed up a double in the last over|
In the game of cricket, it is extremely important for the players to grab every opportunity they get and so when they fail to do so, a lot of hatred is thrown towards them by the fans. Marco Jansen had the same experience against DC as he missed taking a decisive double in the last over.
The game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals went down to the wire with both teams ending up with low totals. However, when SRH required nine runs from two balls, a bizarre act from Marco Jansen raised many eyebrows he also faced a lot of criticism for snatching away a probable opportunity of a victory from the team.
Mukesh Kumar was bowling the 20th over with the duo of Washington Sundar and Jansen batting at the crease. With nine runs required from the last two deliveries, Mukesh fired in a full length delivery but Sundar played an aerial shot between deep midwicket and long on. Delhi somehow managed to keep the ball in as Ripal made his way to the ball and after a stumble threw it back at the keeper. It was a simple two runs for SRH which would have left the hosts with a chance to force a Super Over with a six of the last ball. However, a surprise was yet to unfold in front of the viewers’ eyes.
The replays showed that Sundar was willing to come on strike but Jansen refused the double. The blunder meant that SRH needed eight off the last delivery with Jansen on strike. The Twitteratti were not pleased with what had happened and shocked Hyderabad fans took to their favorite social media platform to vent their anger.
Marco Jansen what an idiot! How can he not run for a second there? What was he thinking?— GraciasSergio (@NS95blue) April 24, 2023
Another day of thanking god that MI released this hutiya bkl Jansen. No game awareness bc— Ujjawal Raj (@barcablood_uzwl) April 24, 2023
Jansen should be dropped now— Naman🏏🥰 (@NamanShah2607) April 24, 2023
*Marco Jansen learning from that playbook... not running the second on penultimate ball. Lol, what?!— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 24, 2023
Strange running from Sundar and Jansen. Could've at least given themselves a chance at taking this into the Super over with a 2 there. #SRHvsDC— Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) April 24, 2023
I never seen innocent guy like marco jansen in my life 😭— Granger (@Rcb7indians) April 24, 2023
Jansen gadu MOM— King Johnny Depp (@C__JohnnyDepp) April 24, 2023
Why didn't Jansen & Sundar run 2 there?? So irresponsible running.— Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) April 24, 2023
Brainfade moment for Sundar and Jansen🤣🤣🤣— Amaan🏏📈 (@devilscricket) April 24, 2023