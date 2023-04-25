IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter criticizes umpires for allowing Gujarat Titans to take DRS after timer expired

After a longish discussion, Gill and Saha came to the conclusion that they would opt for DRS. However, by the time Saha signalled T to challenge the decision, the timer on the screen was up. Yet, the TV umpire Chris Gaffaney accepted it, and after watching a few replays, Ultra Edge confirmed that the ball glanced off the glove on its way to the keeper. Although the decision was upheld, the Twitterati took note of the incident of giving GT players an extra advantage, and no wonder, criticism began to come from all over the place.