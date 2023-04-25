More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter criticizes umpires for allowing Gujarat Titans to take DRS after timer expired

IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter criticizes umpires for allowing Gujarat Titans to take DRS after timer expired

490

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Saha on Tuesday.

|

(BCCI)

In an era when cricket can be seen by everyone on television or any device at home, fans expect clarity in every phase of the game. However, on Tuesday, when the umpires allowed GT’s Wriddhiman Saha to take a review even though the timer was up, it brought a lot of criticism with the decision.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans had a terrible start against Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of IPL 2023, losing Wridhiman Saha early in the third over of the innings. In his 150th IPL game, the wicket-keeper batter fell to Arjun Tendulkar after scoring 4 off 7 balls. But more importantly, the manner in which his wicket was confirmed by the match officials drew a lot of attention.

It was a shortish length delivery by Tendulkar clocked at 129.1kph which was down the leg side. Saha tried to pull it behind square leg but failed to time it properly. The ball only brushed his glove before Ishan Kishan completed the catch. Tendulkar, as well as Kishan, was confident that there was contact with the ball and after waiting for a while, the umpire raised his finger. But Saha was not sure whether he had nicked behind or not and he went on to converse with partner Shubman Gill.

After a longish discussion, Gill and Saha came to the conclusion that they would opt for DRS. However, by the time Saha signalled T to challenge the decision, the timer on the screen was up. Yet, the TV umpire Chris Gaffaney accepted it, and after watching a few replays, Ultra Edge confirmed that the ball glanced off the glove on its way to the keeper. Although the decision was upheld, the Twitterati took note of the incident of giving GT players an extra advantage, and no wonder, criticism began to come from all over the place.

Umpires are on some serious cycle!

It's clearly visible!

Anything can happen in IPL these days!

Saha knew it?

That was not acceptable!

GT has super powers in doing this!

He was not sure if he had gloved it!

No point keeping timer then!

Umpires need to be fined?

That was ridiculous!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all