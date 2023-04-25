IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Behrendorff's comical dropped catch draws meme worthy reaction from Stubbs
MI players were celebrating a GT wicket on Tuesday.|
(IPL)
While fielding near the boundary line, common sense is absolutely key while taking catches. However, Jason Behrendorff was anything but aware when he not only dropped David Miller but also gifted the South African a six, forcing Tristan Stubbs to react with a meme-worthy expression.
On Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians’ left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff had an ordinary outing with the ball. The big Australian returned expensive figures of 1/37 in an innings where the Titans finished with 207/6. But more than that, the mistake that he made near the boundary line during the 19th over of the Titans attracted a lot of attention, in a negative way of course.
Batting on 34 off 18 balls, David Miller was on a mission to give the Titans a fiery finish. The South African picked a shortish length delivery off Riley Meredith and went for a pull. However, he did not get the proper connection, resulting in the ball going to Jason Behrendorff, who was placed at long-on. The Australian seemed to have control while grabbing it, but he was not sure where the boundary rope was. In fact, he did not even catch the ball properly before the ball landed over the boundary line for six runs.
The poor effort from Behrendorff drew a comical reaction from teammate Tristan Stubbs, who was watching on from the sidelines in front of the dugout. The South African immediately put his hand on his face with a smile, mainly because it could have been a game-changing moment had Behrendorff taken the catch.
New meme template in the market!
April 25, 2023
That was so close to catch!
Jofra olunga fit ah irundha behrendoff elam drop panidalam— santhosh (@SanthoshNanban) April 25, 2023
Andha catch la ye 12runs 😭 next Miller six
Miller still will play face 3 balls 😭
The reaction from Stubbs!
Na inse bowling hoti h aur na fielding— Abhinav (@realabhinavme) April 25, 2023
Bechara Meredith
1 faltu ka 4 khaa gya
Aur fir Wicket milna tha to ulta 6 pad gya catch drop ki vajah se aur miller ne 1 aur 6 maar diya
1 wicket to gya hi saath m 16 extra run pad gye #ipl2023 #MIvsGT
He is used to it!
If you drop David Miller catch then he will thrash you for sixes. Rohit is frustrated after Behrendorff drops it. #DavidMiller #GTvsMI #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/ChLl3Ye0R3— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 25, 2023
Miller the killer!
Miller gadi catch drop chesar ante match drop chesinatte ra.— sunil (@sunilcsr) April 25, 2023
MI are in trouble!
We are again in last 5 overs and Behrendorff bowling. God bless Mumbai Indians 😭😭😭— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 25, 2023
Hahaha! It worked for GT!
Lovely catch drop Behrendorff!— Souvik 45© (@SouvikPurkaya16) April 25, 2023
Conceded 6 also!
He is not someone who keeps his calm?
Rohit brother getting angry 😡 on everyone 🤣#MIvsGT #RohitSharma𓃵— BHUSHAN D Khillare (@khillare_s0nu) April 25, 2023
MI have no hopes now!
Till 15th over fielding was so good...one midfield and one catch drop...death bowling is the concern for MI— The Kommon man 🚶 (@kommon__man) April 25, 2023