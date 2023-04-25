IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Behrendorff's comical dropped catch draws meme worthy reaction from Stubbs

Batting on 34 off 18 balls, David Miller was on a mission to give the Titans a fiery finish. The South African picked a shortish length delivery off Riley Meredith and went for a pull. However, he did not get the proper connection, resulting in the ball going to Jason Behrendorff, who was placed at long-on. The Australian seemed to have control while grabbing it, but he was not sure where the boundary rope was. In fact, he did not even catch the ball properly before the ball landed over the boundary line for six runs.