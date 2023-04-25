More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Behrendorff's comical dropped catch draws meme worthy reaction from Stubbs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MI players were celebrating a GT wicket on Tuesday.

While fielding near the boundary line, common sense is absolutely key while taking catches. However, Jason Behrendorff was anything but aware when he not only dropped David Miller but also gifted the South African a six, forcing Tristan Stubbs to react with a meme-worthy expression.

On Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians’ left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff had an ordinary outing with the ball. The big Australian returned expensive figures of 1/37 in an innings where the Titans finished with 207/6. But more than that, the mistake that he made near the boundary line during the 19th over of the Titans attracted a lot of attention, in a negative way of course.

Batting on 34 off 18 balls, David Miller was on a mission to give the Titans a fiery finish. The South African picked a shortish length delivery off Riley Meredith and went for a pull. However, he did not get the proper connection, resulting in the ball going to Jason Behrendorff, who was placed at long-on. The Australian seemed to have control while grabbing it, but he was not sure where the boundary rope was. In fact, he did not even catch the ball properly before the ball landed over the boundary line for six runs.

The poor effort from Behrendorff drew a comical reaction from teammate Tristan Stubbs, who was watching on from the sidelines in front of the dugout. The South African immediately put his hand on his face with a smile, mainly because it could have been a game-changing moment had Behrendorff taken the catch.

