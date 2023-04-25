IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma blatantly abusing Piyush Chawla for hilarious misfielding
Chawla and Rohit had a light chat as well on Tuesday.|
BCCI
In T20s, fielders need to back bowlers in order to restrict the opposition to a comparatively smaller total, but when things go south, they receive abuse from their teammates. On Tuesday, Piyush Chawla was at the receiving end when he let the ball slip through his legs, leading Rohit Sharma to fume.
Having taken 11 wickets in seven matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.11, Piyush Chawla is having an excellent season in IPL 2023. The 34-year-old continued to shine against Gujarat Titans as well, claiming 2/34 off his four overs at Motera Stadium. Despite staging a reasonably good performance on a track that suits batters more than bowlers, he received a lot of criticism. But it is pertinent to say that there was nothing to do with his bowling for that.
The incident happened after the third ball of the 17th over when Abhinav Manohar hit Riley Meredith’s wonderful yorker straight to Chawla at short third. But the leg-spinner took his eyes off while collecting the ball, resulting in the leather going past him for four runs. Considering the match situation when MI bowlers were leaking runs at a high rate, Meredith, as well as skipper Rohit Sharma, was not happy with Chawla’s casual effort.
With anger, Rohit seemed to abuse Chawla, probably questioning him on how could he miss the ball when he did not need to move an inch to stop the ball. Meredith, too, was frustrated, throwing hands in disappointment as there should have been a better fielding effort by Chawla to stop the David Miller-Abhinab Manohar carnage. Netizens too joined hands, but unsurprisingly most of them made fun of the whole scenario as Chawla and Rohit are two widely popular figures on social media.
