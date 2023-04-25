IPL 2023, SRH vs DC | Who said what ft. Aiden Markram, Axar Patel

Obviously really happy to get the win. Still not the ideal performance, probably a few runs short. Bowling, I thought the spinners bowled really well and one or two of the seamers as well at stages, and then at the end, unbelievable finish. What an over [by Mukesh]. The [batters from the first innings] said there was some inconsistency on a good length so try straight lines and hit the wicket and see if we can get some inconsistency with some cutters here and there. [On bowling at the death] Just try to keep it as simple as possible. Just focus on the target and go. [On facing Klaasen] I'm not gonna lie, the plan wasn't to bowl half-volleys. But it's definitely a good challenge. [On Mukesh's last over] He was very clear. Kudos to him. He did an unbelievable job. He really focused well in that last over, took his time and executed. So it was so good to see and really inspiring.

Anrich Nortje