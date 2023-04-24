IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as DC scripts seven-run win against SRH in a game led by spinners
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in IPL 2023|
(IPL)
There are rare instances in T20 cricket when spinners dominate the proceedings but such was the case when SRH met DC. Axar Patel displayed an all-round performance scoring 34 runs with the bat and taking two scalps while Anrich Nortje also contributed with a couple of wickets in the win.
The game between two teams standing at the bottom of the points table, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be a rollercoaster ride in the end as the visitors emerged to be the winners. Delhi Capitals opted to bat first after winning the toss but they soon realised that it wasn't a batting paradise after being reduced to 62/5. However, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey staged a recovery scoring 34 runs each. Washington Sundar was the star of the show for SRH taking three scalps as they restricted Delhi to a score of 144/9 in the allotted 20 overs.
Mayank Agarwal played a knock of 49 runs for the hosts while Heinrich Klassen also played a cameo of 31 runs from 19 balls. Washington Sundar played a cameo of unbeaten 24 runs from 16 balls but his efforts went in vain as Marco Jansen’s blunder ended the opportunity of a potential Super Over and they finished seven runs short of the target. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked a couple of wickets each for the team.
