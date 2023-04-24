More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as DC scripts seven-run win against SRH in a game led by spinners

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in IPL 2023

There are rare instances in T20 cricket when spinners dominate the proceedings but such was the case when SRH met DC. Axar Patel displayed an all-round performance scoring 34 runs with the bat and taking two scalps while Anrich Nortje also contributed with a couple of wickets in the win.

The game between two teams standing at the bottom of the points table, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be a rollercoaster ride in the end as the visitors emerged to be the winners. Delhi Capitals opted to bat first after winning the toss but they soon realised that it wasn't a batting paradise after being reduced to 62/5. However, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey staged a recovery scoring 34 runs each. Washington Sundar was the star of the show for SRH taking three scalps as they restricted Delhi to a score of 144/9 in the allotted 20 overs. 

Mayank Agarwal played a knock of 49 runs for the hosts while Heinrich Klassen also played a cameo of 31 runs from 19 balls. Washington Sundar played a cameo of unbeaten 24 runs from 16 balls but his efforts went in vain as Marco Jansen’s blunder ended the opportunity of a potential Super Over and they finished seven runs short of the target. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked a couple of wickets each for the team.

