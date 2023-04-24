IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as DC scripts seven-run win against SRH in a game led by spinners

The game between two teams standing at the bottom of the points table, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad turned out to be a rollercoaster ride in the end as the visitors emerged to be the winners. Delhi Capitals opted to bat first after winning the toss but they soon realised that it wasn't a batting paradise after being reduced to 62/5. However, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey staged a recovery scoring 34 runs each. Washington Sundar was the star of the show for SRH taking three scalps as they restricted Delhi to a score of 144/9 in the allotted 20 overs.