IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 55 runs to claim second spot
GT beat MI by 55 runs in Tuesday.|
(IPL)
Gujarat Titans showed Mumbai Indians no mercy on Tuesday en route to register a 55-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The defending champions, riding on breezy cameos from David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, and a fine fifty from Shubman Gill, piled 207/6, before restricting MI to a paltry 152/9.
Mumbai Indians staged little fight against Gujarat Titans in Match 35 of IPL 2023, resulting in them suffering their fourth loss of the ongoing edition. Chasing a gigantic total, they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early in the second over and were never able to truly get going in the chase. Ishan Kishan’s struggles (13 runs off 21 balls) meant that Mumbai could only muster 29 runs in the Powerplay. Green tried his best, smashing 33 off 26 balls to give Mumbai fans some hope. However, little support from his teammates did not allow them to go much further, as they were reduced to 59/5 inside 11 overs. They seemed to collapse under 100 and were on their way to suffering a humiliating defeat, but Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, and Piyush Chawla ensured their finish with a respectable 152/9.
Earlier in the innings, Shubman Gill almost single-handedly kept the Titans in the game, following a slow start, with the scoreboard reading 91/2 by the end of the 11th over. GT looked to be in trouble when Gill mistimed a Kumar Kartikeya ball to long on bringing an end to an impressive 34 ball 56. However, what followed was contrary to expectations as Gujarat went berserk blasting 105 runs off the last nine overs. While David Miller (46 off 22 balls) and Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21 balls) did most of the damage, Rahul Tewatia’s five-ball unbeaten 20 propelled the defending champions to take past 200 in their allotted 20 overs. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai finishing with figures of 2/34 while Arjun Tendulkar bounced back with an impressive performance that saw him finish with figures of 1/9 off two overs.
Hardik Pandya!! You can't do this!
April 25, 2023
Lol!
MI losing and CSK stays on Top🥳🔥pic.twitter.com/uAzvPFwnND— Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) April 25, 2023
Most happiest huh!!!
MI LOSING....WE REMAINING FIRST 🕺🕺💛💛 #MIvsGT #CSK pic.twitter.com/rBL5uiYeWo— Apna Kaam Kar (@ApnaKaamKar3) April 25, 2023
MI are having really bad time!
I was waiting for this moment from next year.— Devansh (@DevanshManiTri2) April 25, 2023
CSK winning and MI losing 🥳
Life is at its peak at this moment.
There's no hope this season for MI fans!
Mumbai Indians bowling this season is too ordinary. With this bowling lineup they can't win matches 😤 pic.twitter.com/MlOyKvo1bG— Ayush Anand (@crictopher014) April 25, 2023
That was some real good hit!
After 10 years, Tendulkar smashes a six for Mumbai Indians! #MI #Tendulkar— Sachinist (@Sachinist) April 25, 2023
Hope so! Hold tight!
Mumbai Indians 💪💙 fans just calm down 😊 will bounce back— Parth Doshi (@pdvines1310) April 25, 2023
Oh god! Who made this?? Ambani wants to know your location!
And Mumbai Indians here. pic.twitter.com/a5lJGzLxjb— DK (@CricCrazyDK) April 25, 2023
That's masssive win!
Gujarat Titans crush Mumbai Indians by 55 runs#IPL2O23 #MIvsGT #MIvGT #GTvsMI #ViratKohli #wtcfinal #WTC23 #indiancricket #GTvMI #WTC2023 #AjinkyaRahane #testcricket #TeamIndia #BCCI #MumbaiIndians #WTCFinal2023 #RohitSharma #HardikPandya— Sumit Mukherjee (@Who_Sumit) April 25, 2023
MI is not in the race!
This season is so done for us Mumbai Indians fans. Hope for a better comeback next season. #MumbaiIndians #Ipl2023— Saharsh (@saharsh__) April 25, 2023