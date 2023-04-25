IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 55 runs to claim second spot

Mumbai Indians staged little fight against Gujarat Titans in Match 35 of IPL 2023, resulting in them suffering their fourth loss of the ongoing edition. Chasing a gigantic total, they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early in the second over and were never able to truly get going in the chase. Ishan Kishan’s struggles (13 runs off 21 balls) meant that Mumbai could only muster 29 runs in the Powerplay. Green tried his best, smashing 33 off 26 balls to give Mumbai fans some hope. However, little support from his teammates did not allow them to go much further, as they were reduced to 59/5 inside 11 overs. They seemed to collapse under 100 and were on their way to suffering a humiliating defeat, but Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, and Piyush Chawla ensured their finish with a respectable 152/9.