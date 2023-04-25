More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 55 runs to claim second spot

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 55 runs to claim second spot

7

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

GT beat MI by 55 runs in Tuesday.

|

(IPL)

Gujarat Titans showed Mumbai Indians no mercy on Tuesday en route to register a 55-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The defending champions, riding on breezy cameos from David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, and a fine fifty from Shubman Gill, piled 207/6, before restricting MI to a paltry 152/9.

Mumbai Indians staged little fight against Gujarat Titans in Match 35 of IPL 2023, resulting in them suffering their fourth loss of the ongoing edition. Chasing a gigantic total, they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early in the second over and were never able to truly get going in the chase. Ishan Kishan’s struggles (13 runs off 21 balls) meant that Mumbai could only muster 29 runs in the Powerplay. Green tried his best, smashing 33 off 26 balls to give Mumbai fans some hope. However, little support from his teammates did not allow them to go much further, as they were reduced to 59/5 inside 11 overs. They seemed to collapse under 100 and were on their way to suffering a humiliating defeat, but Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, and Piyush Chawla ensured their finish with a respectable 152/9.

Earlier in the innings, Shubman Gill almost single-handedly kept the Titans in the game, following a slow start, with the scoreboard reading 91/2 by the end of the 11th over. GT looked to be in trouble when Gill mistimed a Kumar Kartikeya ball to long on bringing an end to an impressive 34 ball 56. However, what followed was contrary to expectations as Gujarat went berserk blasting 105 runs off the last nine overs. While David Miller (46 off 22 balls) and Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21 balls) did most of the damage, Rahul Tewatia’s five-ball unbeaten 20 propelled the defending champions to take past 200 in their allotted 20 overs. Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai finishing with figures of 2/34 while Arjun Tendulkar bounced back with an impressive performance that saw him finish with figures of 1/9 off two overs.

Hardik Pandya!! You can't do this!

Lol! 

Most happiest huh!!!

MI are having really bad time!

There's no hope this season for MI fans!

That was some real good hit!

Hope so! Hold tight!

Oh god! Who made this?? Ambani wants to know your location!

That's masssive win!

MI is not in the race!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all